Salvation Army of Kalamazoo collects toys under the 'Angel Tree' through Dec. 9
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo celebrates the gift of giving with their Annual 'Angel Tree' drive. The campaign collects toys through Dec. 9, and those collected will be distributed during the Salvation Army’s Toy Shop event, ensuring that no child goes without toys for Christmas.
Children's 'Nature Playscape' near Bronson Park to receive new additions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A greenscape in downtown Kalamazoo is adding some more neat features for kids. The exciting and successful Children's Nature Playscape just north of Bronson Park is expected to add a nature-inspired theme to the new space, according to park planning committee. A new look: Kalamazoo celebrates...
Hope House offers path from sobriety program to independent living
Battle Creek, Mich — Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to create "Hope House;" a pathway to independent living for homeless men who are also battling drug and alcohol addiction. Hope House, purchased a year ago, is a perfect metaphor for the people who...
Naughty or nice? Mother Nature plans to 'let it snow' a lot of the time this week
KALAMAZOO, Mich — As colder than normal air settles into West Michigan, tidings of Christmas begin popping up in the forecast. What's the weather? Check News Channel 3's weather page for the updated forecast. In fact, Mother Nature plans to 'let it snow' off and on, all the way...
Impacts of inflation affects holiday shopping, to-do lists
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Inflation continues to impact each of us, and even more so with the holiday season quickly approaching. Many feel it's been one hit after the other: COVID-19 leading to supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine causing a steady rise in gas prices and the bird flu impacting your family's ability to put a turkey on the dinner table this Thanksgiving.
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
Kent County Democratic Headquarters vandalized with antisemitic graffiti
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Democratic Party returned to headquarters Monday morning to antisemitic graffiti vandalizing the building. The party members notified the police after the discovery on the Fuller Avenue building in Grand Rapids, according to Chair Bill Saxton. Protest in Kalamazoo: Church alleges property graffitied...
No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river
Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
Kalamazoo to light up Bronson Park with annual tree lighting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Park is getting ready to ring in the holiday season. Kalamazoo is expected to host their annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park, according to the city officials. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. Festivities are also...
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
‘She brought my daughter home dead’: Mom seeks justice in fatal OD
It's been 18 months since Jill Fox lost her only child to an accidental fentanyl overdose.
New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns.
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
Albion College graduate takes first-ever spacewalk at International Space Station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two astronauts are taking their first-ever spacewalk Tuesday, including an Albion College graduate. Albion alumni Josh Cassada and fellow astronaut Frank Rubio began their excursion outside the International Space Station Tuesday, according to officials. Cassada rockets into space: Albion College alumnus expected to rocket into space...
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
Michiganders take advantage of the 'last best day' of sunshine and record warmth
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — “We’re taking it in, this is golden," said Joe DeYoung as he visited Saugatuck Dunes State Park with his family. His son and grandkids were in town from out of state. “They’re from California, from the L.A. area," DeYoung said. "This is California cold...
Two people face charges for selling to 'minor' in Battle Creek vape shop sting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people from Battle Creek face charges for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors in a sting operation Tuesday. After receiving concerns from multiple agencies and parents, Battle Creek Police conducted a sting operation on four local vape shops, officers said. Battle...
