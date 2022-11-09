ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Children's 'Nature Playscape' near Bronson Park to receive new additions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A greenscape in downtown Kalamazoo is adding some more neat features for kids. The exciting and successful Children's Nature Playscape just north of Bronson Park is expected to add a nature-inspired theme to the new space, according to park planning committee. A new look: Kalamazoo celebrates...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Impacts of inflation affects holiday shopping, to-do lists

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Inflation continues to impact each of us, and even more so with the holiday season quickly approaching. Many feel it's been one hit after the other: COVID-19 leading to supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine causing a steady rise in gas prices and the bird flu impacting your family's ability to put a turkey on the dinner table this Thanksgiving.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kent County Democratic Headquarters vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Democratic Party returned to headquarters Monday morning to antisemitic graffiti vandalizing the building. The party members notified the police after the discovery on the Fuller Avenue building in Grand Rapids, according to Chair Bill Saxton. Protest in Kalamazoo: Church alleges property graffitied...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo to light up Bronson Park with annual tree lighting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Park is getting ready to ring in the holiday season. Kalamazoo is expected to host their annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park, according to the city officials. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. Festivities are also...
KALAMAZOO, MI
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Albion College graduate takes first-ever spacewalk at International Space Station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two astronauts are taking their first-ever spacewalk Tuesday, including an Albion College graduate. Albion alumni Josh Cassada and fellow astronaut Frank Rubio began their excursion outside the International Space Station Tuesday, according to officials. Cassada rockets into space: Albion College alumnus expected to rocket into space...
ALBION, MI
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

