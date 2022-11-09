ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MY Project USA hosts banquet and honors 15-year-old shot and killed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — MY Project USA, an organization with a mission of keeping kids and teens safe and empowered, celebrated the young people it works with at its annual banquet on Nov. 12. The banquet was also held to honor 15-year-old Issa Jeylani, who participated in MY Project...
columbusunderground.com

Historic Apartments Near Grandview Demolished

The Windsor Arms, a three-story apartment complex built in 1926, is in the process of being demolished. Located at 1485 W. Third Ave. and owned by a company associated with the Wagenbrenner family (Wagbros Company 124 LTD), the two-building complex had structural issues that couldn’t be resolved, according to Jeff Wagenbrenner, the Principal/Owner of Wagenbrenner Real Estate.
NBC4 Columbus

Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
10TV

Kroger announces grand opening for Mix Food Hall in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger and Kitchen United are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Mix Food Hall in Gahanna Wednesday. The supermarket chain is welcoming some well-known restaurants to the Kroger Gahanna location on South Hamilton Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a ceremony. This Kroger is the first in Ohio to launch the Mix Food Hall.
dayton.com

Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield

Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: Luxury three-story townhouses in German Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new site in German Village is boasting four new luxury townhouse condominiums steps away from Columbus landmarks. Located on Jackson Street, Jackson Mews is home to four townhouses built in 2022 on the border of German Village and Schumacher Place. The new build is steps away from local restaurants, The […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus student charged after bringing handgun to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to a Columbus public school on Wednesday after they say a 15-year-old student brought a firearm into the building. Officers arrived at South High School around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a student brought a handgun into school and was arguing with security personnel, Columbus police said. Staff […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season. WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands. The event will have experiences and activities for...
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
