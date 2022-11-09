Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Dangerous streets for the disabled, Columbus business demands action for visually impaired
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After sending dozens of requests and petitions to the city of Columbus, Pilot Dogs in Franklinton is turning to ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to help make streets safer for pedestrians just west of downtown. "Stuff like this scares me," said Pilot Dogs...
cwcolumbus.com
MY Project USA hosts banquet and honors 15-year-old shot and killed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — MY Project USA, an organization with a mission of keeping kids and teens safe and empowered, celebrated the young people it works with at its annual banquet on Nov. 12. The banquet was also held to honor 15-year-old Issa Jeylani, who participated in MY Project...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
$300K grant to aid Columbus non-profit helping women of color expand offerings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A nonprofit based in Columbus’ Weiland Park neighborhood just received a grant that will help in its goal of building a larger space. Zora’s House is a center that works to provide women of color with resources for professional and self development as well as a space for interpersonal connection. A […]
columbusunderground.com
Historic Apartments Near Grandview Demolished
The Windsor Arms, a three-story apartment complex built in 1926, is in the process of being demolished. Located at 1485 W. Third Ave. and owned by a company associated with the Wagenbrenner family (Wagbros Company 124 LTD), the two-building complex had structural issues that couldn’t be resolved, according to Jeff Wagenbrenner, the Principal/Owner of Wagenbrenner Real Estate.
Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
WSYX ABC6
Demolition begins at future home of largest recycling center in North America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is one step closer to being the home of the largest recycling center in North America. Demolition started Tuesday and will clear the way for a $50 million Rumpke Recycling Center in northeast Columbus. The 200,000-square-foot facility will be built at 1178 Joyce Avenue....
Kroger announces grand opening for Mix Food Hall in Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger and Kitchen United are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Mix Food Hall in Gahanna Wednesday. The supermarket chain is welcoming some well-known restaurants to the Kroger Gahanna location on South Hamilton Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a ceremony. This Kroger is the first in Ohio to launch the Mix Food Hall.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
Look inside: Luxury three-story townhouses in German Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new site in German Village is boasting four new luxury townhouse condominiums steps away from Columbus landmarks. Located on Jackson Street, Jackson Mews is home to four townhouses built in 2022 on the border of German Village and Schumacher Place. The new build is steps away from local restaurants, The […]
Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with rescue dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To aid veterans struggling with life outside the military, a local non-profit is connecting them with rescue dogs in need of good homes. “I’m a bit more relaxed with Oscar, it’s easier,” said David Wilson, a veteran of the United States Army. Wilson served for eight years in the srmy, with […]
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
Columbus student charged after bringing handgun to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to a Columbus public school on Wednesday after they say a 15-year-old student brought a firearm into the building. Officers arrived at South High School around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a student brought a handgun into school and was arguing with security personnel, Columbus police said. Staff […]
This Ohio City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season. WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands. The event will have experiences and activities for...
Nationwide Children's Hosptial Light Up the Lawn, Light Up A Life
Nationwide Children's Hosptial Light Up the Lawn, Light Up A Life
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
‘It’s amazing, it’s truly amazing’: Residents, school districts react to sweeping levy wins
COLUMBUS, Ohio — School district leaders are sharing their excitement for the overwhelming majority of residents voting to pass local levies. 🗳️ ELECTION RESULTS: Check here for updated midterm results. “I think everyone knows the teachers work hard and they need the little extra help in getting...
Comments / 0