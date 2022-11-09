ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Here's what happens to Iowa's unreturned can deposits

Droppett is a pilot program that allows users to place a QR sticker on bags of cans to be counted, with deposits automatically added to their bank accounts. There's a dropoff site in DSM that we wrote about last month that prompted an Ask Axios question from reader Stuart T.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa

In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit

When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system

Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
How the Iowa gubernatorial race was called so early

The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
Despite drought, this Iowa farmer had a record harvest

When she finished planting her corn and soybeans in May, Iowa farmer April Hemmes expected lower yields come harvest time. Wet weather conditions in the spring had set her about two weeks behind schedule. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Hemmes about how her harvest ended up. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.

While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care

The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care. But a Democratic state […] The post Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
State Auditor Rob Sand declares victory; more recounts are expected

State Auditor Rob Sand declared victory Thursday after recounts in two counties failed to erase his narrow lead in the 2022 midterm election, but more recounts are expected. All 99 of Iowa’s counties are now reporting results from Tuesday’s election after recounts in Warren County and Des Moines County. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office […] The post State Auditor Rob Sand declares victory; more recounts are expected appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
DES MOINES, IA
