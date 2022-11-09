ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts national beard and moustache competition

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Ford Wyoming Center was home to food, drinks and lots of expertly maintained facial hair as part of the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Competition. The competition, which was hosted in conjunction with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival, brought competitors...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime

A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County man gets over five years’ prison time for repeated DUIs

CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent

CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Veteran, Former Fire Chief Wins On ‘Wheel of Fortune’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gary Wood has been keeping a big, fat secret since August, and it’s been pretty difficult to do. The Casper man was among a handful of veterans picked to be on the prime-time television game show “Wheel of Fortune,” where he turned up the winner of $12,300 on Tuesday’s broadcast.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

One dead in head-on crash north of Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Bridge dedicated to Casper teacher, patriot on Veterans Day

CASPER, Wyo. — For years, Casper teacher Leo Sanchez called an unnamed bridge linking the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery to Evansville “Freedom Bridge.”. After today, that bridge officially has a name: The Leo R. Sanchez Freedom Bridge. Casper-born Leo Sanchez taught students at Dean Morgan Junior High...
CASPER, WY
beckersspine.com

5 things to know about McGinley Orthopedics

McGinley Orthopedics is a specialty practice in Casper, Wyo., founded by Joseph McGinley, MD. Here are five things to know about McGinley:. 1. In addition to McGinley Orthopedics, Dr. McGinley founded McGinley Manufacturing, a company with 125 orthopedic device patients. 2. McGinley Orthopedics is physician-led, and has been serving patients...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Leah Juarez defeats Seth Coleman in race for mayor of Mills; challengers gain council seats

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Mills will be getting a new mayor starting in January after Leah Juarez defeated incumbent Seth Coleman in the General Election. Juarez, owner of the Fox Spa, defeated Coleman with 60.43% of the vote, according to the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. A total of 844 votes were cast.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour

CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
WYOMING STATE

