oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts national beard and moustache competition
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Ford Wyoming Center was home to food, drinks and lots of expertly maintained facial hair as part of the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Competition. The competition, which was hosted in conjunction with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival, brought competitors...
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime
A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County man gets over five years’ prison time for repeated DUIs
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wyoming’s elected officials show up for Veterans Day ceremony in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Several of Wyoming’s elected officials made an appearance today at the annual Veterans Day ceremony that took place at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville. The observance took place after the bridge leading to the cemetery was dedicated to Casper’s late educator and...
county17.com
Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
oilcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Election Results – Natrona County District Court Clerk
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Jill Keister will serve as the Natrona County District Court Clerk.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Veteran, Former Fire Chief Wins On ‘Wheel of Fortune’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gary Wood has been keeping a big, fat secret since August, and it’s been pretty difficult to do. The Casper man was among a handful of veterans picked to be on the prime-time television game show “Wheel of Fortune,” where he turned up the winner of $12,300 on Tuesday’s broadcast.
county17.com
One dead in head-on crash north of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita’s family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Bridge dedicated to Casper teacher, patriot on Veterans Day
CASPER, Wyo. — For years, Casper teacher Leo Sanchez called an unnamed bridge linking the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery to Evansville “Freedom Bridge.”. After today, that bridge officially has a name: The Leo R. Sanchez Freedom Bridge. Casper-born Leo Sanchez taught students at Dean Morgan Junior High...
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about McGinley Orthopedics
McGinley Orthopedics is a specialty practice in Casper, Wyo., founded by Joseph McGinley, MD. Here are five things to know about McGinley:. 1. In addition to McGinley Orthopedics, Dr. McGinley founded McGinley Manufacturing, a company with 125 orthopedic device patients. 2. McGinley Orthopedics is physician-led, and has been serving patients...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Community Tree drops at David Street Station as holiday season ramps up
CASPER, Wyo. — One piece of the holiday season puzzle dropped into place on Friday as the annual Community Tree was installed at David Street Station. “It’s a monster,” said Kevin Hawley, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority, as the tree arrived on a Total Oilfield Solutions flatbed.
oilcity.news
Leah Juarez defeats Seth Coleman in race for mayor of Mills; challengers gain council seats
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Mills will be getting a new mayor starting in January after Leah Juarez defeated incumbent Seth Coleman in the General Election. Juarez, owner of the Fox Spa, defeated Coleman with 60.43% of the vote, according to the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. A total of 844 votes were cast.
oilcity.news
Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour
CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
