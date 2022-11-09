CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

