Leaders say Democratic-led Michigan will reflect state's diversity
Democrats will control chambers of the House and Senate for the first time in almost 40 years. Michigan leaders and LGBTQ+ leaders say this will reflect the state's diversity.
Republican memo blames Dixon • What Dem majority means in Lansing • Wayne County jail's new dashboard
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - An internal memo from the Republican Party reviewing why its candidates lost on election day put the blame primarily on its candidate for governor Tudor Dixon. The report - which Dixon herself shared on Twitter - assessed that Dixon's low name recognition, as well as a...
Cocktails to-go forever? Michigan Senate approves takeout booze permanently
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Senate passed a bill Thursday that would allow businesses to sell takeout cocktails permanently. "Cocktails to-go continue to provide a stable source of revenue as Michigan businesses cope with the lasting challenges related to the pandemic, including staff shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflation," said Andy Deloney, Distilled Spirits Council Vice President of State Government Relations. "This is a great step towards offering increased support for Michigan’s hospitality businesses."
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
Another 70 degree day in Southeast Michigan with cold temperatures on the way
(FOX 2) - Our incredible November weather marches on!. That will mark our 4th 70 degree reading of the month in which we've yet to have a high temperature come in below average. A totally different feel, however, is set to arrive for the weekend. Before the cold arrives, some...
German shepherd saved with oxygen after Michigan house fire
HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A German shepherd dog is expected to make a full recovery after firefighters rescued it from a burning Michigan home Wednesday. When first responders arrived at the home on Teahen Road near Cowell Road in Hamburg Township just after 1:22 a.m., a 57-year-old woman told them her dog, Mika, was trapped inside. While police tended to the woman, firefighters made their way inside the home.
Detroit public schools JROTC program honors service, sacrifice for Veterans Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All across Metro Detroit tributes to those who served for our military on this Veteran’s Day was held Friday. FOX 2 cameras rolled during service in Berkley where community members gathered to pay their respects, as this gun salute took place. Miles away another event...
Hit-and-run driver that killed 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old guilty in the hit and run that killed a 5-year-old boy in Warren, has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in Macomb County Circuit Court. Maurice Sumler was found guilty in the September, 2022 incident that killed 5-year-old Preston...
Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
Missing 41-year-old Monroe County man found dead
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a missing 41-year-old Monroe County man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responded to the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township at around 9:00 a.m. on a report of a missing person. It was reported the victim...
