Cocktails to-go forever? Michigan Senate approves takeout booze permanently

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Senate passed a bill Thursday that would allow businesses to sell takeout cocktails permanently. "Cocktails to-go continue to provide a stable source of revenue as Michigan businesses cope with the lasting challenges related to the pandemic, including staff shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflation," said Andy Deloney, Distilled Spirits Council Vice President of State Government Relations. "This is a great step towards offering increased support for Michigan’s hospitality businesses."
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
German shepherd saved with oxygen after Michigan house fire

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A German shepherd dog is expected to make a full recovery after firefighters rescued it from a burning Michigan home Wednesday. When first responders arrived at the home on Teahen Road near Cowell Road in Hamburg Township just after 1:22 a.m., a 57-year-old woman told them her dog, Mika, was trapped inside. While police tended to the woman, firefighters made their way inside the home.
Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
Missing 41-year-old Monroe County man found dead

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a missing 41-year-old Monroe County man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responded to the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township at around 9:00 a.m. on a report of a missing person. It was reported the victim...
