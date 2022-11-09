ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

Two incumbents, one challenger claim seats in SL school board race

By MATTHEW EHLER Grand Haven Tribune
While it may have tested every ounce of patience, and left nails bit and eyes weary, the seats on the Spring Lake Public Schools Board of Education have been officially filled.

Tuesday night’s results contained a fair share of dramatics, which bled well into the morning hours. But after some late jockeying and a few leapfrogs, school board incumbents Curt Theune and Jennifer Nicles retained their posts, while challenger Courtney Holmes beat out incumbent Kathy Breen for the third seat in a race that wasn’t finalized until around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

