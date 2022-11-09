Read full article on original website
Outsiders, Heroic reach finals at Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major
Heroic rallied past FURIA Esports, and Outsiders also posted a victory Saturday to make it to the grand final of
Centre Daily
UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end. The top U.S. negotiator indicated that a planned meeting...
Sun-soaked North Africa pushes for cheap energy
Solar panels glint in the sun on a Tunisian lagoon, part of a long-delayed drive to harness the North African country's vast renewable energy potential. But last year green sources accounted for only 2.8 percent of the country's energy mix and the rest came from natural gas, according to the state Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (STEG).
