Fiana Caitriona
3d ago
I hope he rots in there. he took a beautiful woman from this world and left children to be orphans. I knew Kita well and that was not what she deserved. always in our hearts Kita. love you girl.
Comedian Kevin Nicks
3d ago
I wrote a book. Williamson county sheriff's department in cedar park is in my book. It worldwide called Not just Another Book by Author Kevin Nicks. you won't believe what they did. I got them on recording lying to me. Georgetown and Liberty hill are in the book to. Amazon, Walmart, Barnsandnoble.
HTJ
3d ago
20 yrs thats it. for taking a life. wow. big meech got more years than this and none of his charges were murder. smh.
