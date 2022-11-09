ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiana Caitriona
3d ago

I hope he rots in there. he took a beautiful woman from this world and left children to be orphans. I knew Kita well and that was not what she deserved. always in our hearts Kita. love you girl.

Comedian Kevin Nicks
3d ago

I wrote a book. Williamson county sheriff's department in cedar park is in my book. It worldwide called Not just Another Book by Author Kevin Nicks. you won't believe what they did. I got them on recording lying to me. Georgetown and Liberty hill are in the book to. Amazon, Walmart, Barnsandnoble.

HTJ
3d ago

20 yrs thats it. for taking a life. wow. big meech got more years than this and none of his charges were murder. smh.

CBS Austin

Police searching for suspect who shot woman in foot in E Austin

A woman was taken to the hospital late Friday night after someone shot her foot in east Austin. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1161 Harvey St. around 11:46 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound. ALSO | APD investigating stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Family of murdered 16-year-old seeking justice

Police are searching for the suspect that shot and killed a 16-year-old Manor student in southeast Austin last month. Alan Guillen passed away on Nov. 4 after spending 10 days in the hospital. His family told CBS Austin that Guillen was out with his friends at lunch when someone started...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

21-year-old killed in Killeen, police investigating

KILLEEN, Texas - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Killeen earlier this week. The Killeen Police Department says that officers responded to a call Nov. 9 around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX

