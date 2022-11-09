ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Landmark: What is the Deal with the ‘The Pepto Bismol House’?

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
Newest Chick-Fil-A Is Now Open In Midland!

Bring it! Say Chic-fil-A in Texas and we say Bring it! And, yes there is another one here in the Permian Basin. Get ready for the newest addition to the Chik-Fil-A family here in West Texas. • CHIC-FIl-A RANKIN HIGHWAY TO OPEN NOVEMBER 10th IN MIDLAND, TEXAS!. Location: 2014 Rankin...
Wrapping pipes for that first freeze

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Well, the first freeze is expected tonight for the viewing area and we are advising that people wrap any outside pipes and faucets. CBS7′s Jeff Hill went to the Bosworth company today to get tips to help you through this first freeze night. The Bosworth heating and air company gives us tips on how to prepare for tonight as those temperatures get down to right around that freezing mark. ” Here at the bosworth company we recommend that you inspect all around your house for any miscellaneous outdoor plumbing that you may not even be aware of, such as outside faucets, irrigation equipment such as back flow prevention devices they do sell back flow prevention boxes, they are called valve cover boxes.” Jon Zingerman of Bosworth. They also recommend getting your furnace and HVAC serviced before temperatures start to get too low. The Bosworth company recommends that every fall customers get their furnace checked. and.. what our technicians do is they enjoy going out servicing our customers, so that they can check the furnace, the heater, the gas lines…said, Evie Gandy of Bosworth. When water freezes, it expands and can have enough force to rupture your plumbing. As we get into colder weather, be sure to keep an eye on your outside pipes and to stay tuned to upcoming weather reports.
Could This Legendary Downtown Midland Restaurant Be Closing?

It seems so many of the Permian Basin's iconic restaurants have been closing their doors for good. For example, a few months ago, Johnny's BBQ in Midland closed its doors to become Pachecho's. We have lost so many iconic chain restaurants such as Furr's Cafeteria, Luby's, Grandy's, and Pizza Inn. So when the question arises about Luigi's closing is asked, it gets people's attention.
Midland Community Theatre reveals new 1,600 square foot LED wall

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The new technology is going to allow for a variety of possibilities, right in time for the holiday season. Executive Director of The Midland Community Theatre, Timothy Jebsen, said the walls are installed sooner they he thought, just in time for an annual Christmas show. “We...
Meet Penelope, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Penelope, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Penelope is a 2-and-a-half-year-old tricolor heeler mix, who is full grown and weighs about 45 pounds, with a slender and sleek build. Keep in mind, she is a heeler, so she...
Lions to Play Canyon Friday Night in Midland

The #8 Brownwood Lions will play Canyon in the Area Championship game Friday night, November 18, at Midland’s Astound Communications Stadium. Game time is 7:00 pm. Canyon defeated Burkburnett 42-14 Friday night improving their record to 10-1. Listen for details through the week on KOXE 101.3. (photo courtesy Derrick...
Midlander returns home after 3 months in Marines for Bootcamp

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last 13 weeks, Midland’s own Jaden Oertling has been at Marine boot camp in San Diego. But last night he got a break from all that hard work and got a surprise welcome home that left him speechless. “Kinda shocking you know just came...
