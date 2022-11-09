Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros To Re-Sign Reliever
The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency. On Saturday, ESPN reported that the Astors and reliever Rafael Montero have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal to help keep the Astros' bullpen intact after winning the World Series.
Centre Daily
Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Top Japanese Free Agent Pitcher
The pitching unit ravaged with injuries by the end of the season for the Dodgers still has plenty of talent assuming they all come back healthy for the 2023 season. However, this doesn't stop the Dodgers from looking out for more talent and they have their eyes on top Japanese prospect Kodai Senga.
Centre Daily
Phillies Should Take Note as Relief Pitching Market Begins to Take Shape
The Philadelphia Phillies will be in the market for relief pitching this offseason. David Robertson, Brad Hand, Zach Eflin, and Corey Knebel — all of whom played significant roles in the Phillies’ arm barn last season — are free agents, leaving the team with several bullpen spots to fill. With few internal options available, Dave Dombrowski will have to sign at least two veteran relievers to join Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, and Nick Nelson in the bullpen.
Centre Daily
Marlins Hire Two Former Dodgers for Coaching Staff
As the Marlins look to get back to their winning culture and hiring their new manager Jon Jay, the team announced they will also be hiring former Dodgers coaches Jody Reed and Rob Barajas. Both coaches spent brief moments within the Dodgers organization but shown they've got what it takes to turn a struggling franchise around.
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Two of LA’s 2022 Big Three Take Home Silver Slugger Honors
The 2022 Silver Slugger Awards have been announced, and two (maybe soon to be one) of our Boys in Blue take home honors at their respective positions. Right fielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner are your Silver Slugger winners for the 2022 Dodgers. This is Betts fifth Silver Slugger...
Centre Daily
Phillies’ Schwarber, Realmuto Win Silver Slugger Awards
Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto have both been named Silver Slugger award winners for the 2022 season. The award honors the best offensive player at each position in each league. For Schwarber, it is the first time in his career he has won the award. For Realmuto, it is his second.
Comments / 0