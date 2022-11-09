The Philadelphia Phillies will be in the market for relief pitching this offseason. David Robertson, Brad Hand, Zach Eflin, and Corey Knebel — all of whom played significant roles in the Phillies’ arm barn last season — are free agents, leaving the team with several bullpen spots to fill. With few internal options available, Dave Dombrowski will have to sign at least two veteran relievers to join Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, and Nick Nelson in the bullpen.

