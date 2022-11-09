ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Related
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros To Re-Sign Reliever

The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency. On Saturday, ESPN reported that the Astors and reliever Rafael Montero have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal to help keep the Astros' bullpen intact after winning the World Series.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Top Japanese Free Agent Pitcher

The pitching unit ravaged with injuries by the end of the season for the Dodgers still has plenty of talent assuming they all come back healthy for the 2023 season. However, this doesn't stop the Dodgers from looking out for more talent and they have their eyes on top Japanese prospect Kodai Senga.
Phillies Should Take Note as Relief Pitching Market Begins to Take Shape

The Philadelphia Phillies will be in the market for relief pitching this offseason. David Robertson, Brad Hand, Zach Eflin, and Corey Knebel — all of whom played significant roles in the Phillies’ arm barn last season — are free agents, leaving the team with several bullpen spots to fill. With few internal options available, Dave Dombrowski will have to sign at least two veteran relievers to join Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, and Nick Nelson in the bullpen.
Marlins Hire Two Former Dodgers for Coaching Staff

As the Marlins look to get back to their winning culture and hiring their new manager Jon Jay, the team announced they will also be hiring former Dodgers coaches Jody Reed and Rob Barajas. Both coaches spent brief moments within the Dodgers organization but shown they've got what it takes to turn a struggling franchise around.
Phillies’ Schwarber, Realmuto Win Silver Slugger Awards

Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto have both been named Silver Slugger award winners for the 2022 season. The award honors the best offensive player at each position in each league. For Schwarber, it is the first time in his career he has won the award. For Realmuto, it is his second.
