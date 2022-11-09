ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Torquay off the bottom after fightback earns draw with Dorking

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxLs5_0j538TBs00

Torquay moved off the bottom of the National League table after Mark Ellis’ late equaliser secured a 3-3 draw against Dorking at Plainmoor.

The Gulls opened the scoring via Dillon De Silva’s 11th-minute strike, which was cancelled out just before half-time by Nicky Wheeler.

Finishes in quick succession from James McShane and Jimmy Muitt put Dorking two goals up early in the second half.

But Gary Johnson’s men fought back with De Silva netting his second in the 65th minute and Ellis then bringing things level with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Gary Rowett hails ‘Premier League quality’ of hat-trick hero Zian Flemming

Gary Rowett insists Zian Flemming has Premier League quality after his star player bagged a hat-trick in Millwall’s 4-2 win at Preston. Flemming, a club-record signing from Fortuna Sittard in June, struck twice in the first 20 minutes, including a fierce 20-yard free-kick, to put the Lions 2-0 ahead.
newschain

Michael Carrick salutes Middlesbrough pair after mixed World Cup fortunes

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick had words of praise for two of his players with very different World Cup stories after watching his side come from behind to grab a dramatic 2-1 Championship win at Norwich. Young Australian midfielder Riley McGree equalised for the hosts just after the hour mark with...
newschain

‘I’m hurting’ admits Hibernian boss Lee Johnson after another defeat

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says he is hurting after his side suffered their sixth defeat in seven matches as Kilmarnock secured a 1-0 cinch Premiership victory at Rugby Park. Daniel Armstrong scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after VAR ruled that Marijan Carbraja’s foul on...
newschain

Danny Schofield lauds match-winner George Miller as Doncaster down Grimsby

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield praised match-winner George Miller’s all-round game after his brace led Rovers to a convincing 3-1 win over Grimsby. Miller scored twice at Blundell Park, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, making it nine League Two goals for the frontman this season.
newschain

Ben Garner praises Charlton’s character after six-goal thriller at Burton

Charlton boss Ben Garner was the happier of the two managers as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s lobbed finish rescued a 3-3 draw for the Addicks at Burton after the hosts had come from two goals down to lead. Athletic soaked up early Burton pressure before Charlie Kirk produced two quality finishes...
newschain

Nigel Clough felt Mansfield needed a win after battling victory at Rochdale

Nigel Clough was delighted to see Mansfield end their winless run in Sky Bet League Two and reclaim a place among the play-off contenders with a 1-0 win at Rochdale. Substitute George Maris scored the only goal of the game after 66 minutes when he connected with a sublime Hiram Boateng delivery, poking home from five yards to end a five-match run in the league without a win.
newschain

Sam Hoskins shines as high-flying Northampton beat cup giantkillers Gillingham

Sam Hoskins scored one and set up another as Northampton beat Carabao Cup giantkillers Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield. Town started the day 19 places ahead of their hosts – who memorably knocked out Premier League side Brentford on Tuesday – and the gulf in quality was evident throughout.
newschain

Joey Barton sees red before Bristol Rovers let lead slip against Fleetwood

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton was sent off as former club Fleetwood snatched a stoppage-time equaliser through Shaun Rooney to earn a 2-2 draw in League One. Barton saw red from referee Bobby Madden in the final minute of normal time and there was more anger as Rooney netted his second goal of a fiery contest in the ninth minute of stoppage time.
newschain

Mark Robins hails Coventry’s match-winner Viktor Gyokeres as ‘priceless’

Mark Robins hailed match-winner Viktor Gyokeres as priceless following his brace that earned Coventry their fourth win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory against QPR. The Swede opened the scoring on 12 minutes after latching onto Jamie Allen’s mis-kick before slotting past Seny Dieng following Callum O’Hare’s well-weighted pass.
newschain

Darren Moore praises Sheffield Wednesday’s resiliency after win at Accrington

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted it was all about the three points not the performance as Alex Mighten’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over Accrington. The Owls have closed the gap on League One’s top two, with both Plymouth and Ipswich drawing, and the in-form side have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 league games.
newschain

Celtic come from behind to beat Ross County to extend lead at top of table

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the cinch Premiership after coming from behind to beat Ross County 2-1. After a VAR check, the Staggies were awarded a penalty for a handball in the area and David Cancola slotted home from the spot for the visitors to take the lead.
newschain

Bojan Miovski penalty enough as Aberdeen edge bottom side Dundee United

Bojan Miovski netted the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Aberdeen ensured they would end the first half of the cinch Premiership in third place, while losing opponents Dundee United remain bottom of the table. However the home side had to survive a second-half onslaught to...
newschain

Robbie Neilson slams VAR ‘shambles’ after Hearts salvage draw against Livingston

Bewildered Hearts manager Robbie Neilson felt delays caused by VAR checks turned his side’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Livingston into “a shambles”. Neilson was shown a yellow card after running on to the pitch to celebrate following Josh Ginnelly’s equaliser for his 10-man team in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
newschain

Keeper Arthur Okonkwo earns plaudits as Crewe grind out win

Interim boss Lee Bell saluted the work of keeper Arthur Okonkwo as he marked his first league game in charge of Crewe with a win. Bell, who swapped roles with his assistant Alex Morris a week ago, says it is imperative the Railwaymen start stringing wins together after a poor run.
newschain

Kieran McKenna cannot hide his disappointment after Ipswich draw

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said the “overriding feeling was disappointment” after his side dropped two points following a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham. The Tractor Boys dominated proceedings and had numerous chances to extend an early lead given to them by Luke Woolfenden, but a combination of defiant defending, luckless finishing and a series of saves by Cheltenham goalkeeper Luke Southwood, who broke his nose late in the second half, kept them at bay.
newschain

James McAtee is making the right impression on Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with Sheffield United’s resilient display at Cardiff, hailing the impact of substitute James McAtee. The hard-fought 1-0 success means the Blades are guaranteed to go into the winter break in second place in the Sky Bet Championship, although they are currently top, ahead of Burnley’s game against Blackburn tomorrow.
newschain

Dave Challinor feels Stockport passed test of character in victory at Newport

Resurgent Stockport passed another big test of their character, according to manager Dave Challinor, as they fought back to win 2-1 at Newport. The Hatters were 19th with only nine points from their first 11 games at the start of last month but are now up to 12th and only five points off the top seven after a run of five wins from their last seven games in Sky Bet League Two.
newschain

Matt O’Riley defiant as Celtic bounce back from contentious penalty decision

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley issued a defiant “they still can’t stop us” message after his side bounced back from a contentious penalty decision to move nine points clear in the cinch Premiership. O’Riley was penalised for handball in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Ross County when the...
newschain

Neil Wood not panicking as Salford’s goal drought continues

Neil Wood will not be pressing the panic button after his misfiring Salford side’s 0-0 League Two draw at home to Wimbledon. It was the Ammies’ fourth game in a row without scoring but, somewhat satisfied with a point, Wood insists they are playing better than the results indicate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy