Roland, IA

Roland-Story wrestling champ charged with felony assault

By Roger Riley
 3 days ago

STORY COUNTY, IOWA — A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with Felony Assault for allegedly penetrating a victim’s anus with an object.

According to the Story County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Kade Blume of Roland was charged this week. The alleged assault happened “in the early part of 2022”, according to a new release. That release says Blume stripped the victim of their clothes then penetrated the victim’s anus with a pencil. Blume is being charged as an adult. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on November 28th.

Authorities say they received an anonymous tip about the assault earlier this year. That tip accused multiple wrestlers of taking part in a hazing incident. A second teen involved in the incident is being charged in juvenile court.

Blume is a two-time defending state wrestling champion at Roland-Story High School. WHO 13 has reached out to both the Roland-Story school district and the Iowa High School Athletic Association for comment on Blume’s arrest.

WHO 13

WHO 13

