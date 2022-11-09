Read full article on original website
City to review temporary Covid-19 outdoor business permit program
At its upcoming Nov. 14 meeting, the Carpinteria City Council will vote on extending the temporary Covid-19 Outdoor Business Permit Program to June 30, 2023. The program allows businesses to operate in city right-of-way and privately owned outdoor spaces. It was first adopted in May 2020, to adapt to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping near Carpinteria Middle School
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Barbara man Thursday for an attempted kidnapping that occurred near Carpinteria Middle School. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Carpinteria Middle School staff contacted Community Resource Deputy Bryan Dickey to report a kidnapping incident that had occurred a few blocks away from the school near the entrance of a bicycle path, at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.
