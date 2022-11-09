ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

Franklin News Post

Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog

A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning fire to determine the cause. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 1400 block of Skyview Road in the Ft. Lewis area early Saturday. Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a one-story home.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation

A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke church trying to strategize solutions to end gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference. Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City named 2022 top 10 digital city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City has been named a 2022 top 10 digital city, according to a Digital Cities Survey. Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category. The city says the ranking recognizes how the city utilizes technology to strengthen cybersecurity. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

HopeTree Family Services unveils new temporary housing for displaced children

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley is rising, as well as the demand for temporary placement housing. For children who are displaced in the foster care system, finding a place to spend the night can be a challenge. HopeTree Family Services has renovated one of its campus cottages so kids can have a temporary safe house.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI and Roanoke Police continue the search for a bank robber they believe robbed two banks in October. The Roanoke Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task Force has joined the investigation. The FBI says the robber should be considered armed and dangerous. October 26, 2022,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be safe and vigilant when it comes to phone call scams like this one. On Friday, authorities made an announcement explaining an active phone scam in the area. Authorities say the person calling is claiming he is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lanes reopen on I-81N in Roanoke County after crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, this crash has been cleared. A crash on I-81N in Roanoke County has closed several lanes, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 144 mile marker and has closed the north right lane and right shoulder.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

NRCC honors veterans Friday

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - This Veterans Day is about remembrance at New River Community College. The college held its annual Veterans Day Service Friday headlined by keynote speaker Jeff Bain, a Vietnam War Veteran. “it’s very important to me, because they there are people in the audience today that have...
DUBLIN, VA

