WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County’s new Chief of Police aims to increase officer staffing in the new year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County will have a new police chief starting next year. Michael Poindexter will start the role January 1. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the position. One of Poindexter’s main priorities is the staffing of Roanoke County’s police force. He explained he aims...
Franklin News Post
Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog
A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
WSET
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
WSET
Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning fire to determine the cause. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 1400 block of Skyview Road in the Ft. Lewis area early Saturday. Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a one-story home.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council of Roanoke marking nearly 22 years of service to the community
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In area schools and in the community, the Prevention Council of Roanoke works to educate families about substance use disorders and other potential dangers facing our youth. In its nearly 22 years, its mission has evolved. “The difference is, we didn’t have as much then as...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation
A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
cardinalnews.org
Violent crime is up in Roanoke from 2019 levels. Here’s what the city is doing about it.
A man died Monday after being shot on Sunday night in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. He was the 17th person to die as a result of a shooting in the city of Roanoke this year. Violent crime rose in Roanoke during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke church trying to strategize solutions to end gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference. Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City named 2022 top 10 digital city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City has been named a 2022 top 10 digital city, according to a Digital Cities Survey. Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category. The city says the ranking recognizes how the city utilizes technology to strengthen cybersecurity. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our...
WSLS
Roanoke Elks Lodge donates thousands to Salem VA to help veterans experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. – A local non-profit stepped up to raise money for veterans experiencing homelessness. The Roanoke Elks Lodge #197 started an initiative at the beginning of summer 2022 to raise money for veterans experiencing homelessness. Members said they set a goal of $10,000 and their members stepped up...
WDBJ7.com
HopeTree Family Services unveils new temporary housing for displaced children
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley is rising, as well as the demand for temporary placement housing. For children who are displaced in the foster care system, finding a place to spend the night can be a challenge. HopeTree Family Services has renovated one of its campus cottages so kids can have a temporary safe house.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant; police identify suspect and victim
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lewis was taken into custody at around 2 p.m. in Jacksonville, Florida. EARLIER STORY: The Lynchburg Police Department has identified the name of the suspect in Friday night’s homicide at Iron and Ale Restaurant on Cornerstone Street. Derek Allen Lewis, 31, is wanted in...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
WDBJ7.com
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI and Roanoke Police continue the search for a bank robber they believe robbed two banks in October. The Roanoke Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task Force has joined the investigation. The FBI says the robber should be considered armed and dangerous. October 26, 2022,...
WSLS
Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be safe and vigilant when it comes to phone call scams like this one. On Friday, authorities made an announcement explaining an active phone scam in the area. Authorities say the person calling is claiming he is...
WSLS
Lanes reopen on I-81N in Roanoke County after crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, this crash has been cleared. A crash on I-81N in Roanoke County has closed several lanes, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 144 mile marker and has closed the north right lane and right shoulder.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.
WDBJ7.com
NRCC honors veterans Friday
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - This Veterans Day is about remembrance at New River Community College. The college held its annual Veterans Day Service Friday headlined by keynote speaker Jeff Bain, a Vietnam War Veteran. “it’s very important to me, because they there are people in the audience today that have...
