Three games — that’s all that stands in the way of Tennessee and the College Football Playoff. You can listen to ESPN’s arguments, sure. The debates are endless — the rankings are a made for TV event. Odds are, everything works itself out. The Volunteers are in a great spot with Ohio State and Michigan left to play. TCU has a tough finish ahead, too, starting this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO