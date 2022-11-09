ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee vs. Missouri: Open Game Thread

It’s the final home game for Tennessee in 2022. The Volunteers are hoping to send this senior class out of Neyland one more time in style, looking to get past the Missouri Tigers. Tennessee is a 20 point favorite. CBS will have the call today at noon ET.
Rocky Top Talk

Heupel, Golesh talk impact of outgoing senior class

It’s difficult to believe, but Tennessee will play their final home game of the season on Saturday against Missouri. It’s Senior Day, and this class certainly has done their part to restore this program to its rightful spot on the national stage. For the final time for most...
Rocky Top Talk

Questions and Answers, with Mizzou’s Rock M Nation

Tennessee’s looking to rebound from its first loss of the season, a 27-13 affair that probably wasn’t as close as the scoreboard might indicate. The Vols’ offense never found any rhythm or groove and found itself behind the chains numerous times thanks to pre-snap penalties. UT also...
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee-Missouri: Staff predictions

Three games — that’s all that stands in the way of Tennessee and the College Football Playoff. You can listen to ESPN’s arguments, sure. The debates are endless — the rankings are a made for TV event. Odds are, everything works itself out. The Volunteers are in a great spot with Ohio State and Michigan left to play. TCU has a tough finish ahead, too, starting this weekend.
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee staff talks Missouri’s improved defense

Tennessee is looking for a bounceback game, coming off of a disappointing performance against No. 1 Georgia. The Volunteers were hit in the mouth, and for the first time all season long, couldn’t really get back up. The Bulldogs played as advertised — physical and absolutely dominant on defense.
