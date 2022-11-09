Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Don’t Expect Ron DeSantis to Feud with Trump
In the wake of Ron Desantis’ record-breaking election victory vs. Charlie Crist, pundits and political leaders across the country are predicting a 2024 Presidential Campaign for Florida’s popular governor. In the wake of the election and poor performances from Trump-endorsed candidates, former President Trump has taken to Truth social to criticize DeSantis, but many Republican leaders are vocalizing their desire to move on from the Trump era.
Opinion: Ron DeSantis Made the Red Wave a Reality in Florida, But it Doesn't Matter
Why DeSantis is unlikely to replicate this with the rest of America. Ron DeSantis absolutely crushed it in Florida in his bid to be reelected as Governor. In fact, he won by almost 20% points over his opponent Charlie Crist. A landslide.
NBC Miami
Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties
We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, takes the spotlight
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates a second term in office and rumors of a 2024 presidential run swirl, his wife and trusted adviser Casey is also in the spotlight. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
How Florida counts votes so fast compared to other states
While several states, including Arizona, Nevada and California, are still counting ballots, Florida mostly finished its voting on election night.
floridapolitics.com
Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Midterm Elections
We take a glimpse at the issues and behind-the-scenes people who found success — or took a fall. Florida voters made a lot of decisions Tuesday night in races up and down the Primary ballot. But more appears on each ballot than mere votes. Reputations are built or squandered as Supervisors count votes each election, and Florida Politics keeps score.
wlrn.org
Florida Democrats are left reeling again after Republicans sweep statewide races with big margins
Republicans have swept every major Florida office from governor to agriculture commissioner. They’re on track for a supermajority in the state legislature. Given the party’s big showing this midterm cycle, can Florida still be considered a swing state?. “Florida is not a swing state. It’s a red state,”...
flcourier.com
DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s incoming House Democratic Leader, Fentrice Driskell, reflected this week on the challenges ahead for her caucus now that more Republicans will be in the Florida Legislature. Following the 2022 election, the House and Senate chambers became GOP “supermajorities.” “As the minority party, we are called to be the party of the loyal opposition,” says […] The post Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wlrn.org
After their Miami midterm mess, could Democrats give up on South Florida Latinos?
COMMENTARY Unlike the GOP, Democrats have rarely ever got — or tried to get — what distinguishes Miami Latinos from others in the U.S. Is it too late now?. Like most Democrats in Miami-Dade County, former Congresswoman Donna Shalala looked bewildered as her party's candidate, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, lost in a landslide Tuesday night to incumbent Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.
srqmagazine.com
Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction
As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities
Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Joins Local Officials to Assess Damage from Hurricane Nicole, Announces $20 Million for Emergency Beach Repair
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis joined local officials in Flagler and Volusia counties to assess damage from Hurricane Nicole due to coastal flooding and beach erosion. Following the tour of impacted areas, Governor DeSantis announced that he has directed the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to utilize $20 million of existing funding for emergency sand placement to help local governments address the significant dune and beach erosion caused by Hurricanes Nicole and Ian. Governor DeSantis has also directed DEP to identify additional resources and has called on the Legislature to help secure funding to fully repair impacted beaches and better protect these communities from future storm events.
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
AOL Corp
Newly elected Florida school board member wants to revive corporal punishment, cut rights for LGBTQ students
The morning after being elected, a new school board member in South Florida said he wants to bring back corporal punishment in classrooms and would like to see fewer rights for LGBTQ students. Collier County school board's newly elected member Jerry Rutherford announced the goals Wednesday after beating longtime teacher,...
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
DeSantis expands Nicole disaster declaration to all Florida counties
Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a press conference in Tallahassee on Thursday, November 10th at 10:30 a.m.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis launches government job portal, announces transition team chairs
‘We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis has no shortage of supporters in and outside the Sunshine State, and on Thursday his office announced the launch...
Comments / 0