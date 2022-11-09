ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

I Flew in Virgin Atlantic's New Upper Class, Which Comes With Two Private Mega-Suites and an Onboard Lounge Area

By Jenny Southan
cntraveler.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule

Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet

In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
NJ.com

He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?

When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change Passengers Might Not Like

Food plays a huge role in how people enjoy a cruise. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report all offer an incredible array of dining options that come with your base fare.
travelnoire.com

Snake Found Aboard United Flight At Newark Airport

Snakes on a Plane immediately comes to mind when learning of a recent incident involving a snake on a flight. The creepy crawler was discovered slithering around by a passenger shortly after United Airlines flight 2038 from Tampa landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to CNN, operations employees along...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy