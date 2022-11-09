I Flew in Virgin Atlantic's New Upper Class, Which Comes With Two Private Mega-Suites and an Onboard Lounge Area

Read full article on original website
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like
Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest...
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
Thrillist
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule
Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
'Degraded' passenger is forced to crawl off Jetstar plane after flight attendants with a 'language barrier' demanded she pay for a wheelchair
An Australian passenger on a Jetstar flight to Thailand has been left humiliated after she was forced to crawl off the plane, claiming staff wouldn't get her a wheelchair unless she paid extra. Natalie Curtis, from Queensland, said she was offered a special wheelchair that fits in plane aisles when...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet
In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?
When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
I went on my first 20-hour Amtrak train for $90. Next time, I'd definitely pay more money to take a plane.
On my long-haul journey from Chicago to New York, I overpaid for snacks, struggled to get sleep, and couldn't get work done due to the lack of Wi-Fi.
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
I am a ‘time traveller from the year 3,000’ – Here’s the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with ALIENS
A TIME traveller who claims to be from the year 3,000 has revealed the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. A TikTok user, who calls himself "Time Traveller 3000", claimed three major events will be happening in the next few months - and the first is very soon.
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change Passengers Might Not Like
Food plays a huge role in how people enjoy a cruise. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report all offer an incredible array of dining options that come with your base fare.
travelnoire.com
Snake Found Aboard United Flight At Newark Airport
Snakes on a Plane immediately comes to mind when learning of a recent incident involving a snake on a flight. The creepy crawler was discovered slithering around by a passenger shortly after United Airlines flight 2038 from Tampa landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to CNN, operations employees along...
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
