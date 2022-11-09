Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Lashes Out at DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Youngkin as He Readies 2024 Launch in the Week Ahead
Former President Donald Trump issued fresh broadsides against two Republican governors who emerged as early favorites to challenge him for his party's 2024 presidential nomination. Trump claimed without evidence that, as president, he sent the FBI to intervene in Florida's Ron DeSantis' 2018 race. He also mocked Virginia's Glenn Youngkin's...
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Who Did Your County Vote For in the Illinois Governor's Race? Here's a Map
Although votes are still being counted for in the 2022 Illinois midterm election, many races have been called -- one of them being the race for the governor of Illinois. The state's gubernatorial race was called early Tuesday evening for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, who earned 54% of the vote. While it wasn't the same 16-point lead Pritzker had when he was first elected to the office in 2018, the margin remains significant.
Peter Thiel's Picks Masters, Vance Split Key Senate Races in Arizona, Ohio After Billionaire Spent $32 Million on 2022 Midterms
Billionaire and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel's $32 million investment in the 2022 midterm elections saw mixed results, as two of his former employees split U.S. Senate races that will help to decide control of the chamber. J.D. Vance won his race to defend Ohio's GOP Senate seat, while Blake Masters...
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
O'Brien wins as Democrats Increase Majority in Illinois Supreme Court
Illinois Appellate Court Justice Mary O'Brien has won election to the state Supreme Court, increasing the court's Democratic majority in a year that Republicans hoped they would swing control their way. The Associated Press called the race late Friday, giving O'Brien a slim victory over Michael Burke, a Republican appointed...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
300th Bus of Asylum-Seeking Migrants Arrives in Chicago From the Texas Border
It's been over 10 weeks since the first bus of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Chicago from the Texas border, and the steady stream of arrivals has yet to slow down. Since the first bus arrived in Chicago on Aug. 31, the city has accepted 3,684 migrants from the Texas border.
‘Ok Then': Pritzker Details What Was Said in Hi Election Night Call With Bailey
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his election night phone call with his opponent Darren Bailey was a short one. "He said very few words," Pritzker told reporters Wednesday, one day after securing his second term in office. Bailey, who conceded to Pritzker Tuesday evening following his projected loss, confirmed that...
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
SAFE-T Act Will Soon Take Effect, But Changes Could Come First. What to Expect
The SAFE-T Act is set to take effect in Illinois next year, but before it does, some changes could be made. Facing mounting criticism from a variety of groups and officials over provisions that will ban cash bail in the state beginning on Jan. 1, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted after his election that discussions will soon center on the law.
What is Listeria and Who's Most At Risk? What to Know as Recall Issued in Illinois
With Illinois part of a recent six-state recall linked to a deadly listeria outbreak, many might be wondering what exactly is listeria and who is most at risk?. The recall has already left at least two people in Illinois sickened, with 14 others left ill across other states. Here's what...
NBC Chicago
Are Schools Closed for Veterans Day in Illinois?
This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices closed. But what about schools -- is Veterans Day considered a school...
What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?
Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
Are Illinois Residents Legally Allowed to Warm Up Their Cars Unattended?
After one last taste of summer this week, cold temperatures are here to stay in the Chicago area for the upcoming months. With high temperatures ranging in the 30s for much of the next week, Chicago-area residents are likely trying to get a head start on having a warm car to jump into before heading to work.
13 Illinois Powerball Players Won Prizes of $50,000 or More, and Here's Where Tickets Were Purchased
While the massive jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing was won in California, some lucky Illinois residents are cashing in, with more than a dozen players winning $50,000 or more in the game. According to the Illinois Lottery, a total of 13 tickets won prizes worth $50,000 or more in...
$4 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois
Someone in southern Illinois just got a lot richer. $4 million richer, to be exact. According to Illinois Lottery officials, a winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold in the small town of Murphysboro, about 7 miles outside of Carbondale. The ticket was sold at a...
IDPH Warns Respiratory Viruses ‘Spreading Rapidly' Ahead of Holidays
Illinois health officials are warning that respiratory viruses are "spreading rapidly" in the lead-up to the holidays, with RSV, flu and COVID-19 continuing to spread as days shorten and temperatures cool. “The U.S. is currently facing its highest flu hospitalization rate in a decade, with young children and seniors most...
When Does Winter Officially Begin?
With significantly colder temperatures, earlier sunsets and preparations for the holiday season, many are starting to wonder when winter officially begins as the weather begins to play the part. While cold temperatures seem like they're here to stay in the Chicago area, with NBC 5 Storm Team's forecast projecting highs...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0