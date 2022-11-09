ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Pritzker vs. Bailey: Who Did Your County Vote For in the Illinois Governor's Race? Here's a Map

Although votes are still being counted for in the 2022 Illinois midterm election, many races have been called -- one of them being the race for the governor of Illinois. The state's gubernatorial race was called early Tuesday evening for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, who earned 54% of the vote. While it wasn't the same 16-point lead Pritzker had when he was first elected to the office in 2018, the margin remains significant.
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
Are Schools Closed for Veterans Day in Illinois?

This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices closed. But what about schools -- is Veterans Day considered a school...
What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
When Does Winter Officially Begin?

With significantly colder temperatures, earlier sunsets and preparations for the holiday season, many are starting to wonder when winter officially begins as the weather begins to play the part. While cold temperatures seem like they're here to stay in the Chicago area, with NBC 5 Storm Team's forecast projecting highs...
