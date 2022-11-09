Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets because of ankle injury. It marks the third straight game Herro will miss. VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The Heat are 72-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 42-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Cody Martin (quard) are out.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO