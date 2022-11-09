ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Relationship Timeline

Funny Valentines, indeed! When Judd Apatow signed on to produce the 1996 film The Cable Guy, he had no idea he’d be meeting the love of his life, Leslie Mann, during pre-production. Or maybe, deep down, he did know something big was about to happen. "'There goes the future Mrs. Apatow,'" the University of Southern […]
Mariah Carey’s NYC concerts to air as 2-hour Christmas special in December

NEW YORK — The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” will reign supreme in an upcoming holiday TV special. Mariah Carey’s December Madison Square Garden concerts will be packaged into a two-hour primetime holiday special called “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” airing Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. MTV will also air the special in the days leading up to Christmas.
