Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years

After more than 50 years, the Tara Theatre is closing its doors.

Rumors spread on social media in 2020 that the Atlanta art house cinema – which has been open since 1968 – would close, but those proved to be false. This time, however, a Regal spokesperson has confirmed the theater will close.

“As part of our real estate optimization strategy, Regal has made the decision to close our Regal Tara theatre as we continue to position our company for long-term growth,” said Regal VP of Communications Richard Grover in a statement. “We are working to support our employees through this transition, and we thank them for helping to make us the ‘Best Place to Watch a Movie.’”

Grover said that other Regal cinemas in the area, including Atlantic Station, Hollywood N-185, and Perimeter Pointe, are open and operating as normal.

Grover did not respond immediately to questions about the cinema’s exact closing date.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our guests and members at these locations and providing them with the most memorable cinema experiences,” he said.

