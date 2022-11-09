Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
UTSA clinches at least share of Conference USA crown
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship. UTSA (8-2, 6-0), which has won seven straight, finishes the regular season with games versus...
KSAT 12
Texas Cavaliers announce Apollo 16 astronaut as 2023 Fiesta River Parade celebrity grand marshal
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Cavaliers have announced a stellar celebrity grand marshal for the 2023 Fiesta River Parade. Apollo 16 Astronaut and retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Charles M. Duke, Jr. was named the celebrity honorary grand marshal for the parade, which theme is “Fantastic Voyages.”
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Duck Fat-Fried Chicken, Wurstfest Tour, and Brunch on the St. Mary’s Strip
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes you to the North Side of San...
KSAT 12
UIW students nominated for 15 Lone Star Emmy awards, set new university record
San Antonio – Journalism students at the University of the Incarnate Word are making history at the School of Communication by receiving a record amount of 15 Lone Star Emmy nominations. Staff and students said part of their success includes the ability to carry out live broadcasting and field...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 11, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Happy Veterans Day! Today on the show, we’re tasting some Philly cheesesteaks with a Texas twist from Grunts Grill. Try out some mind-body accessible services from Mel Marie Yoga. Spruce up your backyard with custom games from Sunshine Woodworks. Take a bite out of some...
KSAT 12
Ice cream company Handel’s is coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Well-known ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first San Antonio location. The ice cream shop will open at The Shops at South Rim on Feb. 15, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing Regulation filing. Handel’s menu has over 100 flavors for customers...
KSAT 12
Veterans in San Antonio tell us best way to honor them
SAN ANTONIIO – Retired and active veterans gathered Friday at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery and Buffalo Soldiers held a ceremony at the San Antonio National Cemetery to celebrate Veterans Day. The events were special for several heroes who finally became citizens for the country they have been serving. Yuxi...
KSAT 12
Nonprofit gives space for veterans to express themselves through music
SAN ANTONIO – A local group is helping veterans share their stories through music. The nonprofit Soldier Songs and Voices San Antonio is giving veterans and the military a space where they can be creative and express themselves. Retired Army veteran Deborah Wesloh said joining the group changed her...
KSAT 12
WATCH: San Antonio police footage of officer’s encounter with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released the body camera video in the case involving District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. The video starts with Perry on the floor outside his home, with the responding officer asking Perry if he is alright.
KSAT 12
Veterans Day ceremony held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
SAN ANTONIO – The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery held a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday morning to honor those who served. Joseph Bray, a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Texas (South), was the guest speaker. The ceremony included music, honors to the military, a veteran’s...
KSAT 12
San Antonio dessert shop shuts down brick-and-mortar store due to violent crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio small business owner says she can’t keep fighting the uptick of violent crime in her neighborhood and is being forced to close up shop. Chamoy City Limits, located in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, has been the target of over a dozen break-ins and burglaries.
KSAT 12
San Antonio attorney offers insight into District 10 councilman’s arrest
San Antonio – Attorney Ernest Acevedo III said the public status and attention to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry’s role involving a hit-and-run will likely mean a harsher punishment if he’s found guilty. Perry, who turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse just after 4 p.m. Thursday,...
KSAT 12
Man accused of assaulting gym member, leaving him unconscious after basketball game
SAN ANTONIO – A man is wanted for assaulting an 18-year-old man following a basketball game at a North Side gym, according to San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers. The assault took place at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North, located at 522 NW Loop 410.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
KSAT 12
Pop violinist Lindsey Stirling will perform at the Tobin Center in November
SAN ANTONIO – Well-known dancing violinist Lindsey Stirling will perform at the Tobin Center this month. Stirling’s “Snow Waltz” tour will showcase a selection of holiday classics and original songs that carry listeners on a musical journey. This is Stirling’s second Christmas album. She is a...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry caused disturbance at restaurant drive-thru prior to hit-and-run, arrest warrant says
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry turned himself in around 4 p.m. at the courthouse. The arrest warrant was issued...
KSAT 12
50-foot Christmas tree to arrive at Travis Park in San Antonio on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 50-foot Nordmann Fir Christmas tree will arrive at Travis Park on Tuesday, ahead of the 38th annual H-E-B Tree Lighting Celebration. The tree is a Christmas gift to the city from the Texas grocer, which also commits more than $250,000 every year for the transportation, decoration and lighting of the giant tree.
KSAT 12
Chick-Fil-A’s holiday menu returns on Nov. 15
SAN ANTONIO – Chick-Fil-A is welcoming back two-holiday favorites this month. On Nov. 15, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup return to the fast food giant’s menu, according to a news release. The Peppermint Chip Milkshake combines the flavor of peppermint bark with creamy vanilla ice...
KSAT 12
University Health, San Antonio Food Bank to host diabetes health fair
University Health and the San Antonio Food Bank are partnering up for World Diabetes Day by holding a public health fair on Nov. 14, according to a news release. Visitors will have access to resources where they can learn about diabetes with free glucose screenings and diabetes education from dietitians and other experts in areas including University Health’s fitness center, wound care, pharmacy, research, and senior services departments.
KSAT 12
Woodlawn Lake neighbors surprised by illegal gambling operation hiding in plain sight
SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors near Woodlawn Lake are shocked after Bexar County deputies raided a home that was the site of an illegal gambling operation. Alphonso Santos has lived in the 400 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue for nearly eight months and, for the first time, came home on Thursday night to find his street filled with police lights and patrol cars.
