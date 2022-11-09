ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

UTSA clinches at least share of Conference USA crown

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship. UTSA (8-2, 6-0), which has won seven straight, finishes the regular season with games versus...
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 11, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Veterans Day! Today on the show, we’re tasting some Philly cheesesteaks with a Texas twist from Grunts Grill. Try out some mind-body accessible services from Mel Marie Yoga. Spruce up your backyard with custom games from Sunshine Woodworks. Take a bite out of some...
KSAT 12

Ice cream company Handel’s is coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Well-known ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first San Antonio location. The ice cream shop will open at The Shops at South Rim on Feb. 15, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing Regulation filing. Handel’s menu has over 100 flavors for customers...
KSAT 12

Veterans in San Antonio tell us best way to honor them

SAN ANTONIIO – Retired and active veterans gathered Friday at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery and Buffalo Soldiers held a ceremony at the San Antonio National Cemetery to celebrate Veterans Day. The events were special for several heroes who finally became citizens for the country they have been serving. Yuxi...
KSAT 12

Veterans Day ceremony held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

SAN ANTONIO – The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery held a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday morning to honor those who served. Joseph Bray, a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Texas (South), was the guest speaker. The ceremony included music, honors to the military, a veteran’s...
KSAT 12

San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
KSAT 12

50-foot Christmas tree to arrive at Travis Park in San Antonio on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 50-foot Nordmann Fir Christmas tree will arrive at Travis Park on Tuesday, ahead of the 38th annual H-E-B Tree Lighting Celebration. The tree is a Christmas gift to the city from the Texas grocer, which also commits more than $250,000 every year for the transportation, decoration and lighting of the giant tree.
KSAT 12

Chick-Fil-A’s holiday menu returns on Nov. 15

SAN ANTONIO – Chick-Fil-A is welcoming back two-holiday favorites this month. On Nov. 15, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup return to the fast food giant’s menu, according to a news release. The Peppermint Chip Milkshake combines the flavor of peppermint bark with creamy vanilla ice...
KSAT 12

University Health, San Antonio Food Bank to host diabetes health fair

University Health and the San Antonio Food Bank are partnering up for World Diabetes Day by holding a public health fair on Nov. 14, according to a news release. Visitors will have access to resources where they can learn about diabetes with free glucose screenings and diabetes education from dietitians and other experts in areas including University Health’s fitness center, wound care, pharmacy, research, and senior services departments.
