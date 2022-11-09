ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Comments / 4

Shaft
3d ago

Article over 💩hole Freattle, Not the dayum state! What tyrant Inslee and his clowns wanted both were REPEALED! No one cares about 💩hole Freattle! Besides it’s dying and the death of that socialism city couldn’t come fast enough!

Reply
8
Mary Colorossi
2d ago

The governor of washington and King County does not want people in Washington State to get ahead financially that's why they keep taxing us higher gas taxes higher property taxes more money for license plates and licensed tabs and our driver's license you name it and they just keep raising the rates.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?

As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
KING COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

Gluesenkamp Perez defeats Trump-backed Kent in WA's 3rd District

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat and auto-shop owner, has won a longshot bid to represent Southwest Washington in Congress. A rural Skamania County resident, Gluesenkamp Perez has kept a lead throughout the vote count against Republican Joe Kent in the 3rd Congressional District, starting with a roughly 6% edge in last week’s initial election results. By the end of Saturday, with the bulk of votes in the district counted, she still led Kent by 4,621 votes, a margin of about 51% to 49%. The Seattle Times declared her the winner based on an analysis revealing Kent would need 73% of the remaining votes to catch up.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: The Future of Seattle Elections Still in Limbo, King County Progressives Continue to Dominate, and Clark County Will Decide Congressional Race between a MAGA Conspiracy Theorist and a Democrat

The winds of change: Happy Friday after the election! I’m sure you understand by now that election results shift throughout the week as election workers count ballots that arrived later. Typically, we see a little change in candidates’ standings Wednesday, a little more on Thursday, and Friday’s the day that the close races become clearer. Unfortunately, not everything is so clear yet. Here's a rule to keep in mind as I go over the ballot drops from today: In King County, later ballots historically pull progressive. As for the rest of Washington, later ballots tend to lean more conservative.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
publicola.com

So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates

Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Election results - incumbents win

I'm really quite patient with political ads. I remind myself of all the money they are bringing into the local economy. But they were relentless at the end and I'm not sorry to see them gone. In spite of predictions and polls (some of which may have been deliberate misinformation),...
SHORELINE, WA
The Associated Press

Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen. “Voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached,” Anderson’s statement said. “While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.” Anderson has trailed Hobbs since the first ballot counts were released Tuesday night. Tallies have consistently shown Hobbs with more than 49% of the vote while Anderson has had nearly 47%.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'

A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

Hobbs defeats Anderson to remain Washington Secretary of State

Julie Anderson, the nonpartisan candidate for Washington’s secretary of state, conceded Thursday evening to Steve Hobbs. The win makes Hobbs – a longtime Snohomish County state lawmaker appointed to the position last year by Gov. Jay Inslee – the first Democrat to win the office since 1960. He is also the first-ever person of color to win the office, which, among other things, oversees the state’s elections.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

It's Election Day. Don't forget to vote.

Voters in Washington state have the power this Election Day to help determine which political party will control Congress for the next two years, but the only people who get a say are the ones who turn in their ballots. Those races – along with elections for the state Legislature,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

Seattle's budget hole is projected to grow $82 million deeper

The city of Seattle’s most recent revenue forecast paints a grim picture for city coffers over the next three years. The city’s Revenue and Forecast Council’s November report estimated that Seattle will face an additional $82.3 million revenue shortfall on top of the $141 million general-fund deficit the city had already expected to face in its 2023-2024 budget.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Crosscut

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

 http://crosscut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy