Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO