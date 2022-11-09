Read full article on original website
Natrona County man gets over five years’ prison time for repeated DUIs
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime
A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted...
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts national beard and moustache competition
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Ford Wyoming Center was home to food, drinks and lots of expertly maintained facial hair as part of the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Competition. The competition, which was hosted in conjunction with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival, brought competitors...
UPDATE: Driver Crashes into Front Entrance of Mills Church
K2Radio News reached out to Jim Shade, the pastor at Fort Ministry. He shared photos of the accident and told his story. Shade said he literally walked by the spot where the crash happened fifteen second before, even said he waved to the driver as they were pulling up. He...
(PHOTOS) Wyoming’s elected officials show up for Veterans Day ceremony in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Several of Wyoming’s elected officials made an appearance today at the annual Veterans Day ceremony that took place at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville. The observance took place after the bridge leading to the cemetery was dedicated to Casper’s late educator and...
Wyoming Veteran, Former Fire Chief Wins On ‘Wheel of Fortune’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gary Wood has been keeping a big, fat secret since August, and it’s been pretty difficult to do. The Casper man was among a handful of veterans picked to be on the prime-time television game show “Wheel of Fortune,” where he turned up the winner of $12,300 on Tuesday’s broadcast.
Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour
CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
Exclusive: Jeffree Star on Living in Casper, Yaks, And Owning Wyoming’s First Electric Hummer
Two years ago, Jeffree Star shocked the world when he decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, California for the (much) lesser-known Casper, Wyoming. Of course, those who live in Casper know how great the town actually is, but for a celebrity to trade the bright lights and big city for the (relative) peace and quiet of Casper; it was pretty much unheard of.
Election Results – Casper City Council
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Gena Jensen in Ward I, Michael Bond in Ward II, and Brandy Haskins and Ray Pacheco in Ward III will serve on the Casper city council. Casper City Council Ward I. Gena Jensen: 2,087. - 54.49%
BREAKING: Casper Police Respond to Reported Pedestrian vs Vehicle Collision at 2nd and Beverly Street
Sgt. Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News that the pedestrian in the accident was walking across the intersection at 2nd Street and Beverly Street without the crosswalk sign on, and the pedestrian was also walking outside of the crosswalk area. The driver of the vehicle has...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
(PHOTOS) Community Tree drops at David Street Station as holiday season ramps up
CASPER, Wyo. — One piece of the holiday season puzzle dropped into place on Friday as the annual Community Tree was installed at David Street Station. “It’s a monster,” said Kevin Hawley, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority, as the tree arrived on a Total Oilfield Solutions flatbed.
5 things to know about McGinley Orthopedics
McGinley Orthopedics is a specialty practice in Casper, Wyo., founded by Joseph McGinley, MD. Here are five things to know about McGinley:. 1. In addition to McGinley Orthopedics, Dr. McGinley founded McGinley Manufacturing, a company with 125 orthopedic device patients. 2. McGinley Orthopedics is physician-led, and has been serving patients...
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
The NIC interviews executive director candidates at ‘critical juncture’ in museum’s evolution
CASPER, Wyo. — Community stakeholders and museum board members were formally introduced to two shortlist candidates for executive director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum on Wednesday evening. Both candidates shared their experiences managing the budgets of art museums, curating exhibitions, and reflecting on the practical value of art in...
(PHOTOS) Bridge dedicated to Casper teacher, patriot on Veterans Day
CASPER, Wyo. — For years, Casper teacher Leo Sanchez called an unnamed bridge linking the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery to Evansville “Freedom Bridge.”. After today, that bridge officially has a name: The Leo R. Sanchez Freedom Bridge. Casper-born Leo Sanchez taught students at Dean Morgan Junior High...
