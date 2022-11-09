Read full article on original website
Belgium World Cup Preview: One Last Run for Aging Generation
It’s not necessarily now or never for Belgium, but there’s no guarantee that a golden generation like this will come around again. And even now, many of those stars are either out of form (Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard) or past their prime (Jan Vertonghen and Dries Mertens). Still, no one would be surprised to see Belgium in the final—or win it, for that matter—after two solid World Cup runs that ended against World Cup finalists in Argentina and France.
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar
Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Argentina World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Argentina’s aim at Qatar 2022 is clear – give Lionel Messi the swansong he deserves by finally winning the World Cup. The 35-year-old will be playing at the tournament for the fifth time and has confirmed it will be his final rodeo on football’s biggest stage: "There’s some anxiety and nerves at the same time. It is the last one," he admitted in a recent interview.Having come so close to glory in 2014, as Argentina lost to Germany in the final, only to then suffer the frustration of a last-16 defeat to France four years ago, Messi’s chances of...
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster
The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
Iranian archer: 'Did not notice' headscarf falling off during awards ceremony
An Iranian archer has said she did not notice her hijab falling from her head during an awards ceremony in Tehran, after a video appeared to show her allowing the headscarf to drop in what was widely assumed to be a show of support for nationwide protests. In a video...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
World Cup 2022: Spain leave out De Gea and Thiago as Senegal select Mané
Spain have included Barcelona’s Ansu Fati but left out the Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara and the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their World Cup squad. Fati, 20, made his international debut in 2020 at 17 and in his second game became the youngest player to score...
Qatar 2022: Spain's Luis Enrique leaves Sergio Ramos out, submits youthful World Cup roster
Luis Enrique released his final roster of 26 players on Friday, with the competition set to begin on November 20. Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara were left off the team, though, in favor of a younger look. Get the lowdown on who will be representing La Roja in Qatar 2022.
Germany World Cup Preview: Redemption on the Mind
The 2018 World Cup was a national disaster for the Germans, who are back with a blend of stars old and new and an experienced manager tying it all together.
Saudi Arabia World Cup Preview: Scoring Woes Can’t Persist
The second-lowest ranked team in the field, Saudi Arabia will need to find the goals to be able to hang with the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.
Dortmund's teen sensation Youssoufa Moukoko deserves place in Germany World Cup squad full of surprises and heartwarming stories
ESPN's lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae breaks down how the domestic league has built the foundation for Germany's World Cup squad, and he looks ahead to the round of fixtures that will close out the club calendar year. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.) We had known for...
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz talks World Cup group vs. USMNT and England in Qatar
Carlos Queiroz had a pretty good idea what he was signing up for in September when he agreed to return to his previous role as coach of the Iran national team, three years after ending his initial eight-year stint in charge, on a $50,000 contract for three months' work culminating at the World Cup. Or at least he thought he did.
Argentina Pick Julian Alvarez For Their World Cup Squad
All of the World Cup squads have been announced now for all the nations competing for the ultimate glory in football. Manchester City will have plenty of players travelling to Qatar leaving Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega and Sergio Gomez as the only senior players staying at home. Argentina...
World Cup 2022 briefing: squads take shape as Qatar kick-off looms
Our daily rundown will be available through the tournament, but here is a taster to set the scene with barely a week to go
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group A: Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar, Senegal
Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatar and Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on the 2018 tournament.
