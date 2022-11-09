Argentina’s aim at Qatar 2022 is clear – give Lionel Messi the swansong he deserves by finally winning the World Cup. The 35-year-old will be playing at the tournament for the fifth time and has confirmed it will be his final rodeo on football’s biggest stage: "There’s some anxiety and nerves at the same time. It is the last one," he admitted in a recent interview.Having come so close to glory in 2014, as Argentina lost to Germany in the final, only to then suffer the frustration of a last-16 defeat to France four years ago, Messi’s chances of...

