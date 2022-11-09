ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Kraus elected to new Ottawa County family law judge seat

By KAYLA TUCKER Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
A senior prosecuting attorney for Ottawa County has claimed the new family law judge seat for the 20th Circuit Court.

Paul Kraus doubled-up Mercedes Watts, 69,552 to 34,304, in Tuesday’s election for the newly created bench.

