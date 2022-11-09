Kraus elected to new Ottawa County family law judge seat

Residents on the eastern edge of Lenawee County and in the city of Hudson will have new state representatives, and the northeastern corner of the county will be represented in the state Senate by a Democrat for the first time since 1999. State Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, won reelection...
(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb Correctional Facility's Warden George Stephenson was placed on "stop order" Oct. 18 pending internal investigations, officials say. A stop order meaning Stephenson is barred from entering the prison.This comes after a prisoner stabbed another prisoner multiple times in the back, arm and face. Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz says Stephenson has not been fired and there is no police investigation related to Stephenson. Gautz explained whenever there is criminal activity, like the recent homicide, MSP is called and they conduct an investigation. Willis Chapman, who is the correctional facilities administration assistant deputy director of operations, has assumed control of facility operations of the Macomb Correctional Facility as warden.Chapman is the former warden at the prison and will also continue in his current role.
KENT COUNTY, MI – State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, has won the state Senate’s 29th District seat. With all precincts fully reporting, Brinks beat State Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, by a vote of 59,400 to 39,115, according to unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib won a third term in Congress on Tuesday, beating back a challenge from Republican Steven Elliott of Southfield. Tlaib had 71% to Elliott’s 26%, with 99%of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. After redistricting, Tlaib moved within Detroit to run in the overwhelmingly Democratic...
For the second time in two years, Tri-Cities voters did not pass millage proposals for the Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority (NORA). Tight results up and down the ballot box also included this fall’s planned millage adjustment, which needed to pass through Ferrysburg, Grand Haven city, Grand Haven Township and Robinson Township.
(WXYZ) — Rep. Haley Stevens has been re-elected in the new 11th Congressional District, according to an Associated Press projection. Stevens, a Democrat, was facing off against Republican Mark Ambrose, and had to win a tough primary after she was drawn into a district that included Rep. Andy Levin. She defeated Levin in the primary.
