cleveland19.com
Cleveland officers help family after losing home in fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland took action on Friday to support a family that lost, quite literally, everything. The family, consisting of six kids under 9 years old, lost their home, located on E. 174th Street, during a fire on Nov. 8, according to a department Facebook post.
Missing Akron Nursing Home Resident Found Dead Behind Facility
Sad story in Akron. A missing nursing home resident at The Merriman on Merriman Rd was found deceased in a wooded area behind the facility. 82-year-old Joan L. Meredith first reported missing on Sunday, a full two days before she was finally found. She reportedly had dementia, yet was assumed to have checked out of […]
cleveland19.com
Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stow community came together to help a little girl get her independence back after her walker was taken off her porch on Wednesday. “I never in a million years would have thought someone would’ve taken her walker,” said Gabriella Gennarelli, the little girl’s mother.
Bull terrier injures dachshund, woman and boy during attack in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A bull terrier bit a dachshund, a 36-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy at about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 on Grosse Drive. A woman, 37, was walking the dachshund on Grosse and three children – the boy and two girls, 11 and 8 – were walking the bull terrier on the opposite side of the street. The bull terrier, which was on a leash, pulled away from the children and attacked the dachshund.
cleveland19.com
Akron assisted living facility resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old assisted living facility resident was found dead Tuesday outside the facility after not being seen for two days. The Summit County Medical Examiner said Joan L. Meredith, who has a history of dementia, was last seen Sunday evening at the Merriman Nursing Home in Akron.
Cleveland Fire: 4 residents escape, 2 pets die after house fire
CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to an occupied house fire on Thursday. The fire broke out on Library Avenue, near the West 32nd Street Intersection in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
Man shot in Fairview Park during attempted carjacking after meeting woman online
The 25-year-old drove from Lakewood to Fairview Park to meet a woman he met online when he was shot in the back during an attempted carjacking. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Man drove himself to hospital with gunshot wound to the back in Fairview Park shooting
Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in his back while in his car in Fairview Park on Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
Man hospitalized after tree falls on pickup truck in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews in Cleveland Heights responded to tree that fell on a vehicle in a neighborhood along Monticello Boulevard on Friday morning as heavy rain moved through the area. The incident involving the downed tree was first reported at around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection with...
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland since Nov. 10
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are asking for the community’s help to find a 17-year-old girl that has been missing since Nov. 10. Ary’onna Warren was last seen at Metro Health Hospital in Cleveland, according to Cleveland Police Det. Daniel Zola. Ary’onna is 5 feet, 10...
Local sisters dealing with hidden mattress danger; others in U.S. warning too
Mattresses that come in a box have been quite popular in the past few years, offering affordable options for your bedroom. However, some have a potential hidden danger inside.
cleveland19.com
Day care staff, students recall 71-year-old janitor who was killed in Euclid shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Anderson lived in the same house he died in. He was shot to death over the weekend. Euclid Police found his body inside his home after receiving a wellness check from the Pennsylvania State Patrol. They had stopped his vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old boy, believed to be a relative.
Tree falls on car in NE Ohio with driver inside
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A tree fell on an occupied truck in Cleveland Heights on Friday morning. It happened at Yellowstone Road and Monticello Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. when a man was driving down the road. The tree fell and crashed through the top of his truck, leaving him trapped. A FOX 8 […]
Lanes reopened on I-90 E after car, fire truck crash
The center lane is closed at I-90 East just before Chester Avenue following a crash Saturday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowners say they’re tired of waiting for city to clean up abandoned house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laurie Yawn and her neighbors on Thornhill drive are wanting answers from the city of Cleveland about the abandoned house on their street. “Somebody is responsible for this property, I mean the house itself is falling apart,” said Yawn. She called 19 news after the...
cleveland19.com
University Heights firefighters battle semi-truck fire on John Carroll’s campus
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to University Heights Fire Department, a semi-truck caught fire on the campus of John Carroll Friday morning. Firefighters arrived to the scene around 8:50 a.m. to find the fire in the courtyard of campus buildings. Firefighters say they were able to put out the...
cleveland19.com
Residents escape from Painesville house fire
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Fire Department said residents escaped a house fire Tuesday night on North St. Clair Street. Firefighters arrived to the scene around 10:10 p.m. to find smoke filling the home. According to the fire department, crews located the fire in the basement of the house.
FirstEnergy employee hospitalized after being shot, robbed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a FirstEnergy Corp. employee was robbed and shot while working Thursday night. The 37-year-old lineman was working in the 3000 block of Mapledale Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood when he was robbed and shot in the head. He suffered a graze wound, police said.
cleveland19.com
Twinsburg Fire Department asks community to limit 911 calls to serious emergencies
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Twinsburg Fire Department is asking people to limit 911 calls unless it’s a serious emergency. The department, like many across the country, is facing staffing shortages and a rise in emergency calls. “Nursing and paramedic programs continue to churn out medical professionals, some at...
cleveland19.com
Canton fire crews use drone to battle brush fire in Stark County
EAST SPARTA, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton fire officials battled a brush fire Thursday afternoon at the Spring Valley Golf Course. Firefighters said they used drone technology to help fight the fire. The department shared video from the drone that shows smoke pouring from above the trees. Take a look in...
