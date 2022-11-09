BROOK PARK, Ohio – A bull terrier bit a dachshund, a 36-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy at about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 on Grosse Drive. A woman, 37, was walking the dachshund on Grosse and three children – the boy and two girls, 11 and 8 – were walking the bull terrier on the opposite side of the street. The bull terrier, which was on a leash, pulled away from the children and attacked the dachshund.

BROOK PARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO