ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland officers help family after losing home in fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland took action on Friday to support a family that lost, quite literally, everything. The family, consisting of six kids under 9 years old, lost their home, located on E. 174th Street, during a fire on Nov. 8, according to a department Facebook post.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stow community came together to help a little girl get her independence back after her walker was taken off her porch on Wednesday. “I never in a million years would have thought someone would’ve taken her walker,” said Gabriella Gennarelli, the little girl’s mother.
STOW, OH
Cleveland.com

Bull terrier injures dachshund, woman and boy during attack in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A bull terrier bit a dachshund, a 36-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy at about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 on Grosse Drive. A woman, 37, was walking the dachshund on Grosse and three children – the boy and two girls, 11 and 8 – were walking the bull terrier on the opposite side of the street. The bull terrier, which was on a leash, pulled away from the children and attacked the dachshund.
BROOK PARK, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Fire: 4 residents escape, 2 pets die after house fire

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to an occupied house fire on Thursday. The fire broke out on Library Avenue, near the West 32nd Street Intersection in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland since Nov. 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are asking for the community’s help to find a 17-year-old girl that has been missing since Nov. 10. Ary’onna Warren was last seen at Metro Health Hospital in Cleveland, according to Cleveland Police Det. Daniel Zola. Ary’onna is 5 feet, 10...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Residents escape from Painesville house fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Fire Department said residents escaped a house fire Tuesday night on North St. Clair Street. Firefighters arrived to the scene around 10:10 p.m. to find smoke filling the home. According to the fire department, crews located the fire in the basement of the house.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

FirstEnergy employee hospitalized after being shot, robbed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a FirstEnergy Corp. employee was robbed and shot while working Thursday night. The 37-year-old lineman was working in the 3000 block of Mapledale Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood when he was robbed and shot in the head. He suffered a graze wound, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton fire crews use drone to battle brush fire in Stark County

EAST SPARTA, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton fire officials battled a brush fire Thursday afternoon at the Spring Valley Golf Course. Firefighters said they used drone technology to help fight the fire. The department shared video from the drone that shows smoke pouring from above the trees. Take a look in...
EAST SPARTA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy