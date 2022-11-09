Read full article on original website
Bond set for 4th suspect charged in Hattiesburg West 5th Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bond has been set for the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Nov. 2 shooting that occurred on West Fifth Street. Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg, had his bond set at $750,000 for murder and $50,000 for tampering with physical evidence, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
4th suspect arrested for Hattiesburg double homicide
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested another suspect in connection to the double homicide that happened on West 5th Street. Police said 20-year-old Malik Moore, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Thursday, November 10 with assistance from Forrest County deputies. Moore was charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of tampering […]
Lamar County seeking suspects in drive-by shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after a recent drive-by shooting. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the incident occurred at an apartment complex on Shears Road, which sits behind the Lowe’s store on U.S. 98. No...
Teen charged in Hattiesburg double homicide case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and three injured in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2. The two people who killed were identified […]
Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school
Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening. Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media...
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020. District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry. Circuit Court...
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road. No injuries were reported on the scene. The sheriff’s office said...
Brother, sister arrested for Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested a brother and sister in connection to a shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, November 6. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and they later learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries. Police said they […]
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
Court: Man responsible for distribution of 20 pounds of meth in Mississippi sentenced to 25 years in prison
A Mississippi man who was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine in South Mississippi was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Stokes Marque Wells, 30, of Mount Olive was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. Wells was...
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mount Olive man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Stokes Marque Wells, 30, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
Perry County traffic stop leads to drug seizure and arrest
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop at the intersection of US-98 and MS-29 led to the seizure of illegal narcotics and one arrest. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy arrested 39-year-old Alex Urbano on Wednesday, Nov. 9, after a search yielded illegal substances. The deputy seized what he believed to be 2 grams of cocaine and over $8,000 in U.S. currency.
City of Hattiesburg to begin annual fire hydrant testing Nov. 15
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Hattiesburg Fire Department will begin its annual testing program on all fire hydrants in the city, in line with requirements by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau. According to the city’s chief communication officer, Samantha McCain, the process is a standard procedure...
Weekend traffic stop leads to seizure of large amount of drugs concealed in truck
A weekend evening traffic stop by Mississippi deputies led to the seizure of 10 kilos of cocaine. Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department interdiction team made the traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. The department’s K9 officer detected the odor of illegal narcotics which provided probable cause...
Perry County 1st responders honored on Veterans Day
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Six members of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office exchanged their military tanks for patrol trucks. These members of PCSO went from defending the country to defending the county, switching to first responders after being in the military. “It’s all about service, service to the...
HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update
Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday's 4th District Congressional election results.
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
Columbia saluted its veterans Friday
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the state Friday, cities celebrated the contributions of its veterans, and it was much the same in Marion County. The City of Columbia hosted its annual Veterans Day program with representatives from each military branch in attendance. The event included musical performances, guest speakers and...
Gametime! - Week 12
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty Pine Belt area teams entered Friday night with hopes of making a run to the state championships at “The Rock.” Just nine remain standing. Here’s a look at all the high school football playoff scores from week 12:. Oak Grove (28) Biloxi...
