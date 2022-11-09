Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Former state senator Houchin to take over Indiana’s 9th Congressional District seat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indiana state senator overcame a crowded Republican field in the May primary and two opponents in Tuesday’s general election was chosen to go to Washington, D.C., in January. Erin Houchin had received 65% of the vote with 83% of precincts reporting Tuesday night....
Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. That’s particularly true given that most of the remaining ballots were cast on Election Day, and this year in Arizona, those votes are expected to skew for the GOP. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Saturday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 34,000 votes, with Lake about a point and a half behind. There are still more than 260,000 votes left to count in Arizona, meaning that Lake needs about 57% of remaining votes to overtake Hobbs.
thecentersquare.com
Fetterman victory in Pennsylvania signals importance of candidate quality, metro vote
(The Center Square) – John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election, giving Democrats control of both of the commonwealth’s seats. While it’s still unclear who will control the U.S. Senate, Fetterman’s victory emphasized the importance of candidate quality in elections.
Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims
Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto...
Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results...
U.S. Senate control down to five races, Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won the pivotal U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating out Dr. Mehmet Oz and flipping the state from red to blue, and Republican J.D. Vance won Ohio's crucial Senate race defeating long-time congressman Tim Ryan. Republican incumbents Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah also had victories Tuesday night.
Results: Democratic Rep. Susie Lee defeats April Becker in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Susie Lee defeated Republican April Becker in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southernmost tip of Nevada. Abortion was a focal point of the race. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results. House (3 Districts) Mayor (2 Races)
PA Election Results: John Fetterman projected next senator
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News is projecting John Fetterman as the winner of one of the country's most contentious Senate races. The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania has been one of the most watched races in the entire country. At last check, live results showed Democrat John Fetterman leading Republican...
Wave 3
JCPS students attend annual Women of Worth Conference
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 300 young women who attend 30 different JCPS elementary schools all came together Friday for the Women of Worth conference. This year’s theme was “Becoming”, where every girl received a copy of Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming.”. The goal of the conference...
Wave 3
Louisville’s mayor-elect creates website laying out plan for city’s future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has laid out plans for when he takes office at the start of the new year. On Friday, Greenberg spoke with reporters about his new website, NewDirectionLouisville, where he’s asking for input from the community and looking for people to fill out his team.
