Kentucky State

Related
The Associated Press

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. That’s particularly true given that most of the remaining ballots were cast on Election Day, and this year in Arizona, those votes are expected to skew for the GOP. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Saturday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 34,000 votes, with Lake about a point and a half behind. There are still more than 260,000 votes left to count in Arizona, meaning that Lake needs about 57% of remaining votes to overtake Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims

Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Business Insider

Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results...
NEVADA STATE
UPI News

U.S. Senate control down to five races, Fetterman wins Pennsylvania

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won the pivotal U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating out Dr. Mehmet Oz and flipping the state from red to blue, and Republican J.D. Vance won Ohio's crucial Senate race defeating long-time congressman Tim Ryan. Republican incumbents Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah also had victories Tuesday night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wave 3

JCPS students attend annual Women of Worth Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 300 young women who attend 30 different JCPS elementary schools all came together Friday for the Women of Worth conference. This year’s theme was “Becoming”, where every girl received a copy of Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming.”. The goal of the conference...
LOUISVILLE, KY

