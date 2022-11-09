Read full article on original website
Dixon, Michigan Republican leadership at odds following election loss
Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
It's Just Politics: A historic election in Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel all cruise to reelection and for the first time in nearly forty years both chambers of the Michigan Legislature - the state House and state Senate - will be controlled by Democrats. Plus voters approve with big margins the addition of abortion rights and voting rights into the state Constitution and change term limits in the state. It’s Just Politics co-host Rick Pluta and Detroit Free Press politics editor Emily Lawler join the show to dissect what Tuesday’s’ results mean and the new power structure in Lansing.
Michigan Democrats make historic choices for new legislative leadership
On their first day back at the state Capitol after the election, Michigan lawmakers picked their leadership team for the next legislative session. Democrats, who took the majority in both chambers of the Legislature for the first time since 1984, will come into power under the leadership of Senator Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) and Representative Joe Tate (D-Detroit).
Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
Today on Stateside, State Representative Donna Lasinski spoke about the shift in power to the Democrats within Michigan’s State House of Representatives following this year’s midterm elections. Plus, State Senator Jim Ananich joined to discuss the coming political changes in the State Senate after a successful election season for Michigan Democrats.
Hospital leaders urge precautions as children's hospitals reach capacity with RSV surge
Leaders at children’s hospitals across the state say they are stretched to capacity with a surge in cases of RSV. The respiratory syncytial virus, usually referred to as RSV for short, is common and usually mild. But doctors say it can be especially severe in infants and older adults.
