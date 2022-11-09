ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dixon, Michigan Republican leadership at odds following election loss

Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
MICHIGAN STATE
It's Just Politics: A historic election in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel all cruise to reelection and for the first time in nearly forty years both chambers of the Michigan Legislature - the state House and state Senate - will be controlled by Democrats. Plus voters approve with big margins the addition of abortion rights and voting rights into the state Constitution and change term limits in the state. It’s Just Politics co-host Rick Pluta and Detroit Free Press politics editor Emily Lawler join the show to dissect what Tuesday’s’ results mean and the new power structure in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Democrats make historic choices for new legislative leadership

On their first day back at the state Capitol after the election, Michigan lawmakers picked their leadership team for the next legislative session. Democrats, who took the majority in both chambers of the Legislature for the first time since 1984, will come into power under the leadership of Senator Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) and Representative Joe Tate (D-Detroit).
MICHIGAN STATE
Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

Today on Stateside, State Representative Donna Lasinski spoke about the shift in power to the Democrats within Michigan’s State House of Representatives following this year’s midterm elections. Plus, State Senator Jim Ananich joined to discuss the coming political changes in the State Senate after a successful election season for Michigan Democrats.
MICHIGAN STATE

