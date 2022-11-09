ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Panthers QB depth chart: How PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold factor into Carolina's plans

As the saying goes, when you have two quarterbacks, you have none. Well, what if you have three?. There's QB purgatory, there's QB hell, and then there's whatever the current state of the Panthers represents. With PJ Walker the starting quarterback entering Carolina's "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Falcons, the Panthers remain in franchise passer limbo with no clear plan the rest of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sporting News

Updated Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 10?

Philadelphia are still undefeated, Buffalo are coming off a shock loss and Tom Brady might be back - Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us and there's plenty of action to unpack. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their...
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10

A week after seeing the Eagles defend their undefeated record on "Thursday Night Football," NFL fans will be treated to a battle of two teams in the NFC South. The NFC South may be the weakest division in football as it stands. None of its teams have a winning record entering Week 10, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are atop the division with a 4-5 record alongside Marcus Mariota's Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

College football predictions: Expert picks for Week 11 underdogs with the best odds to win

Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee last week, remember? It was also an 8.5-point underdog at Georgia. So when No. 1 went down, in rather convincing fashion, it was, you know, not an upset. Counterintuitive, of course, because if you are No. 1, you should, in theory, be expected to win. But Georgia has the better team, Vegas knew Georgia had the better team, and the game played out that way.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

MLB free-agent predictions: Where will Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and others wind up?

Hi there, baseball fans. It’s free-agent prediction time!. Before we begin, remember how last offseason there were a handful of elite free-agent shortstops on the market, and everyone tried to guess where they’d wind up, and then the Rangers shocked everyone and signed TWO of them, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien? Absolutely nobody predicted that scenario playing out, and even as the rumors that Semien was close to signing with Texas swirled, it felt like we were all being played.
TEXAS STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ezekiel Elliott, Kyren Williams impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their final weekend roundup of the Week 10 injury report and making their last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions. This week, owners are especially keeping an eye on running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Kyren Williams, who are expected to play on Sunday and could be worth starting in fantasy lineups.
Sporting News

Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit

Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 10 action, fantasy football owners are checking out the latest injury updates on three key starting quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Kyler Murray), who are likely to be game-time decisions. If any of these quarterbacks do not play, owners will have to make last-minute start 'em, sit 'em calls, not only at QB but WR and TE, as well.
ARIZONA STATE

