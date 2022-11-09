Read full article on original website
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
Panthers QB depth chart: How PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold factor into Carolina's plans
As the saying goes, when you have two quarterbacks, you have none. Well, what if you have three?. There's QB purgatory, there's QB hell, and then there's whatever the current state of the Panthers represents. With PJ Walker the starting quarterback entering Carolina's "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Falcons, the Panthers remain in franchise passer limbo with no clear plan the rest of the season.
Seahawks wanted German Aaron Donkor playing in his home nation Sunday. Why the NFL said no
The team didn’t know it had to make special arrangements weeks ago for the international development player to debut in Munich.
Miyan Williams injury update: Ohio State star running back carted off with leg injury
First it was TreVeyon Henderson's foot. Now No. 2 Ohio State has another running back injury to worry about with Miyan Williams being carted off the field toward the end of the first half with an apparent leg injury against Indiana. Williams, who was having a monster game with 15...
Travis Dye injury update: USC RB carted off after suffering gruesome leg injury
USC has one of the Pac-12's most powerful offenses, but the unit lost a crucial piece Friday night. Running back Travis Dye was carted off the field after going down in a heap in the first half vs. Colorado. Dye appeared to suffer an injury to his left leg or knee.
Where is Sam Darnold? Panthers QB buried on depth chart, but may get opportunity again in 2022
When the Panthers made a trade for the 2018 No. 3 overall pick last season, there was hope that new scenery would help rejuvenate Darnold's career after a tumultuous stay with the Jets. As it turns out, that wasn't exactly the case. After a year of wishy-washy returns and an...
Why is Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany? Explaining the NFL's inaugural 2022 game in Munich
When the Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off on Sunday morning on the eastern seaboard of the United States (and just before the crack of dawn on the West Coast), it'll be the first time that the NFL kicks off in Germany in league history. (Yes, we are forgetting the whole...
Updated Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 10?
Philadelphia are still undefeated, Buffalo are coming off a shock loss and Tom Brady might be back - Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us and there's plenty of action to unpack. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their...
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10
A week after seeing the Eagles defend their undefeated record on "Thursday Night Football," NFL fans will be treated to a battle of two teams in the NFC South. The NFC South may be the weakest division in football as it stands. None of its teams have a winning record entering Week 10, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are atop the division with a 4-5 record alongside Marcus Mariota's Falcons.
The Bucs will probably take an L against the Seahawks this Sunday
'This is still a flawed team that has a lot of problems that remain unsolved.'
Al Michaels ribs Baker Mayfield for helmet-less celebratory head-butts in Panthers' win over Falcons
Well, that's one way to use your head. Baker Mayfield didn't play Thursday night in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the NFC South rival Falcons, but his presence was still felt on the Carolina sideline. Quite literally. At the end of the game, Mayfield was spotted on the field giving...
Desmond Ridder vs. Marcus Mariota: Will Atlanta make a QB change in push for playoff spot?
This has been a weird year for the Falcons. They were expected to sit near the bottom of the NFC South standings but instead have had a mini-resurgence. Atlanta has climbed to second in the division with a 4-5 record — behind the Buccaneers only by way of head-to-head tiebreaker.
Revisiting PJ Walker's XFL stats, career: How QB turned spring-league success into Panthers contract
When the XFL returned from a 19-year hiatus in 2020, few knew what to expect from the spring start-up league. A handful of the players had recognizable names as former college stars and NFL players who were looking for opportunities to prove themselves. One of those players was quarterback PJ...
College football predictions: Expert picks for Week 11 underdogs with the best odds to win
Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee last week, remember? It was also an 8.5-point underdog at Georgia. So when No. 1 went down, in rather convincing fashion, it was, you know, not an upset. Counterintuitive, of course, because if you are No. 1, you should, in theory, be expected to win. But Georgia has the better team, Vegas knew Georgia had the better team, and the game played out that way.
The Seattle Seahawks arrive in Munich
The Hawks have landed. The Seattle Seahawks have arrived in Munich, Germany ahead of their Sunday morning game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MLB free-agent predictions: Where will Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and others wind up?
Hi there, baseball fans. It’s free-agent prediction time!. Before we begin, remember how last offseason there were a handful of elite free-agent shortstops on the market, and everyone tried to guess where they’d wind up, and then the Rangers shocked everyone and signed TWO of them, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien? Absolutely nobody predicted that scenario playing out, and even as the rumors that Semien was close to signing with Texas swirled, it felt like we were all being played.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ezekiel Elliott, Kyren Williams impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their final weekend roundup of the Week 10 injury report and making their last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions. This week, owners are especially keeping an eye on running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Kyren Williams, who are expected to play on Sunday and could be worth starting in fantasy lineups.
Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit
Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 10 action, fantasy football owners are checking out the latest injury updates on three key starting quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Kyler Murray), who are likely to be game-time decisions. If any of these quarterbacks do not play, owners will have to make last-minute start 'em, sit 'em calls, not only at QB but WR and TE, as well.
