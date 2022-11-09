ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Second suspect charged, arrested in connection to Hoover double homicide

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred on Oct. 1 at a Hoover apartment complex.

Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart

An’TonJe’Ho Lewis, 20, was arrested by United States Marshals Wednesday around 8:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Rime Village Drive. He is being held in the Hoover City Jail awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Lewis was identified as an accomplice of Daxton Keith, who was charged with capital murder on Oct. 3

According to HPD, at 7:52 a.m. officers received a call from an individual who said they discovered two people possibly dead inside a residence in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers found Lauren White, 39, of Hoover and Meachelle Nelson, 24 of Hoover, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire medics.

