ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state

By Peyton Kennedy
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKiw4_0j536Mc700

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up.

Two school districts in WKRN’s viewing area —  Coffee and Perry County — announced that their doors would be closed on Monday in an effort to keep students healthy.

“Many of our colleagues are describing this as some of the most significant, you know, stressors that they’ve seen in quite a long time,” said Dr. Jason Yaun, president of the Tennessee chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Traditionally, flu season comes in late fall, or early winter. Dr. Yaun said the early peak this year comes from children being exposed to viruses they haven’t experienced before, due to two years of COVID-19 mitigations.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt reported that since late September, they have had over 20% RSV positivity rate among hospitalized patients who were tested for respiratory viruses. In 2018 and 2019, positivity rates were below 5% for the same time period.

However, those numbers aren’t only in Tennessee. In fact, hospitals nationwide are seeing the surge.

Alabama elects first Jewish legislator in more than four decades

Dr. Yaun said experts are not sure if an early uptick will lead to the season ending sooner or a longer period of illness.

“I think we’re seeing it go through a lot of children right now,” said Dr. Yaun. “We may see that peak and then come down, but we may continue to see that happen at different periods and we may see different spikes in the different viruses.”

Dr. Yaun says if your child is sick, do not let the numbers discourage you from taking them in for medical attention. He recommended reaching out to your pediatrician as a first step.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu

The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them. Tennessee among states at the highest levels for …. The latest CDC flu report is exactly...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee hospitals overwhelmed by flu cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the cold weather comes, so does the flu. Tennessee is one of the hardest hit states in the country right now for the flu as flu season hits harder and earlier this year. Now, local hospitals said they are having to make adjustments to deal with the influx of flu patients.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
radio7media.com

THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OVER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND. CHECKPOINTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD, IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
CBS 42

ADPH: At least three deaths in Alabama from influenza

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama health officials are sounding the alarm on rising flu cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting at least three deaths this year from the flu, and one of those was a child. Now, local health experts want to make sure Alabamians are most protected against the virus, especially before […]
HOOVER, AL
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers

Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?

You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Man killed in shooting involving Metro police officers. An investigation is underway in an officer-involved...
NASHVILLE, TN
cbs4indy.com

Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize

INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize.
INDIANA STATE
WKRN

At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north

Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee drops hype video that will get Vols fans emotional

It’s unbelievable how quickly the Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season is nearing its end. Tennessee has just three regular-season games remaining. And Saturday is their final home game of the season — which means it’s the final time that numerous players, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Cedric Tillman, will play at Neyland Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
CBS 42

CBS 42

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy