Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Jail for Taking Inappropriate Pictures
Michigan State Police says a Charlevoix man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to taking pictures up a women’s skirt. In July 2019, the Michigan State Police Gaylord post was contacted by a woman who said a man was allegedly taking photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes in a Gaylord store. She said the man was standing uncomfortably close to her and that when he bent over she saw he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open.
Flint Woman Could Face Four Years for Calling in School Bomb Threat
A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats against the Carman Ainsworth School District. The woman was formally charged in 67th District Court yesterday (11/9) and could face four years in prison on each of the following charges:. Count 1 – False report or...
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
Case dismissed against Bay County man accused of threatening Amazon drivers with shotgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man initially accused of threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun is no longer facing criminal charges. Bay County District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Nov. 3 signed an order for dismissal in the case of Roy J. Barnes, 60. Barnes had been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.
Police warns not to leave vehicles unattended due to recent thefts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County officer is offering tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen after eight teen suspects have been arrested for stealing four cars, leading to a shooting, police chase and crash Thursday morning. The thefts took place in Gaines Township and Grand...
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County
UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
Suspect arrested for alleged bomb threats against Carman Ainsworth School District
FLINT, Mich. - A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for making bomb threats against Carman Ainsworth School District. According to the Flint Township Police Department, buildings within the Carman Ainsworth School District received separate phone calls claiming a bomb threat on Sept., 7,2022 just after 8:30 a.m. Police...
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
How PlayStation box in Novi helped feds seize enough fentanyl ‘to kill entire population of Michigan’
NOVI, Mich. – FBI agents broke down how they used a PlayStation box to track down a drug stash in Novi that led to the seizure of enough fentanyl “to kill the entire population of Michigan.”. Officials said this case dates back to July 2017, when agents with...
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
Jury convicts Flint man of animal cruelty and torture
FLINT, Mich. - A jury has found a Flint man guilty of starving a dog to death, along with torture and cruelty toward other dogs he has owned, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. New links: Suspect arrested for alleged bomb threats against Carman Ainsworth School District. According to...
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
State police: Speed likely factor in rollover crash, 3 teens hospitalized
Michigan State Police is investigating a rollover crash that sent three teenagers, including the driver, to the hospital.
‘Why you do that, man?’ widower asks Saginaw man on trial in 2020 killings of wife, daughter
SAGINAW, MI — Wiping tears from his eyes, a Saginaw man recalled the night he lost his wife of five decades and his adult daughter in one night. Gun violence claimed them both during what began as a small gathering of family in an East Side home nearly three years ago.
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
Expanding fish footprint: $5M grant to remove stream barriers across Michigan
A $5 million grant will be used to open up rivers and streams to more fish and other aquatic species across 14 Michigan counties.
