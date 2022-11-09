ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

9&10 News

Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Jail for Taking Inappropriate Pictures

Michigan State Police says a Charlevoix man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to taking pictures up a women’s skirt. In July 2019, the Michigan State Police Gaylord post was contacted by a woman who said a man was allegedly taking photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes in a Gaylord store. She said the man was standing uncomfortably close to her and that when he bent over she saw he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Banana 101.5

Flint Woman Could Face Four Years for Calling in School Bomb Threat

A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats against the Carman Ainsworth School District. The woman was formally charged in 67th District Court yesterday (11/9) and could face four years in prison on each of the following charges:. Count 1 – False report or...
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County

UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Suspect arrested for alleged bomb threats against Carman Ainsworth School District

FLINT, Mich. - A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for making bomb threats against Carman Ainsworth School District. According to the Flint Township Police Department, buildings within the Carman Ainsworth School District received separate phone calls claiming a bomb threat on Sept., 7,2022 just after 8:30 a.m. Police...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
GAYLORD, MI
WNEM

Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Jury convicts Flint man of animal cruelty and torture

FLINT, Mich. - A jury has found a Flint man guilty of starving a dog to death, along with torture and cruelty toward other dogs he has owned, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. New links: Suspect arrested for alleged bomb threats against Carman Ainsworth School District. According to...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More

Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

