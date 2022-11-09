AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Aluminum can tabs are one way to support the Ronald McDonald House which provides housing to families when children are hospitalized. “Folks from all over the community collect tabs for us. We have groups of students at schools that make a competition and collect tabs. We’ve got different restaurants and organizations around town that collect tabs. When we have about 400 pounds of tabs then we can recycle and serve our families,” said Shelley Cunningham, executive director of Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo.

