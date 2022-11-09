ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Netplex to host Pickleball Family Fun Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Netplex will host a Pickleball Family Fun Day, giving members of the Amarillo community the chance to learn about the game. According to the Amarillo Netplex, the Family Fun Day will begin at 12 p.m. Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 at the netplex, located at 3723 SW 58th St. Participants are able to play for free and participate in free lessons to learn about the game. Attendees can also reserve a court for $10 an hour for a single court and $20 an hour for a family court.
98.7 The Bomb

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
Myhighplains.com

DHDC Details Friendsgiving Day Camps/Hiking 101 Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The best place for your kids to learn & HAVE FUN while they’re out of school for fall break! Need to get your shopping out of the way for the holidays?Want to plan a fun day out? Need to head into the office for a day or two?
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week Plus BOGO Carpet Cleaning Offer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management is also encouraging people to remember their pets as the temperatures drop. Making sure they have a nice warm bed to get into, that they’re out of the snow and cold wind, and have plenty of food and water if they’re outside.
KFDA

‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat first responders. “We’re never sure what we’re gonna roll up on. It can be something pretty minor to something very dramatic. We see a lot of things that can jar you, take a toll on your mental health and so having resources to lean on is obviously greatly beneficial,” says rookie firefighter Brayden Williams.
KFDA

Good News: Family tradition of giving back passed down through the generations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Aluminum can tabs are one way to support the Ronald McDonald House which provides housing to families when children are hospitalized. “Folks from all over the community collect tabs for us. We have groups of students at schools that make a competition and collect tabs. We’ve got different restaurants and organizations around town that collect tabs. When we have about 400 pounds of tabs then we can recycle and serve our families,” said Shelley Cunningham, executive director of Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo.
Myhighplains.com

AISD Students Preview “Mamma Mia” Musical

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —High school students from all AISD schools are coming together for a production of Mamma Mia. It’s happening November 17th through the 19th at Tascosa High School. Thursday @ 7:30 p.m. Friday @ 7:30 p.m. Saturday @ 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX

