Amarillo Netplex to host Pickleball Family Fun Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Netplex will host a Pickleball Family Fun Day, giving members of the Amarillo community the chance to learn about the game. According to the Amarillo Netplex, the Family Fun Day will begin at 12 p.m. Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 at the netplex, located at 3723 SW 58th St. Participants are able to play for free and participate in free lessons to learn about the game. Attendees can also reserve a court for $10 an hour for a single court and $20 an hour for a family court.
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
DHDC Details Friendsgiving Day Camps/Hiking 101 Event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The best place for your kids to learn & HAVE FUN while they’re out of school for fall break! Need to get your shopping out of the way for the holidays?Want to plan a fun day out? Need to head into the office for a day or two?
City of Amarillo Trying to Make Amarillo Less Trashy
The trash in Amarillo has been a hot topic for quite some time. First, we lost a lot of our dumpsters in different areas. Those magically turned into trash cans we got to roll into the front of our homes on trash day. Then it moved to an even bigger...
Special Space Amarillo to host ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Special Space Amarillo (SSA) announced that will host its “Holiday Extravaganza” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Gymnasium at Crockett Middle School, located at 4720 Floyd Ave. Entry for the event is $3. Kids 3 & under free. According to a release, local vendors will be […]
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Passed
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Amarillo VA to host 15th annual ‘welcome home’ celebration, Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo Veterans Association (VA) announced that the 15th annual “Welcome Home” Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Thomas E. Creek Medical Center, located at 6010 W Amarillo Blvd. According to a release, the event is free to attend and open to Veterans and […]
Pet of the Week Plus BOGO Carpet Cleaning Offer
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management is also encouraging people to remember their pets as the temperatures drop. Making sure they have a nice warm bed to get into, that they’re out of the snow and cold wind, and have plenty of food and water if they’re outside.
Heads Up; Here Is What Is Closed In Amarillo For Veteran’s Day
Just in case you've forgotten, Friday is Veteran's Day. While there are many places that will be serving up all kinds of meal specials in Amarillo, there are some services that we will going without. Here is what will be closed for Veteran's Day in Amarillo when it comes to...
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat first responders. “We’re never sure what we’re gonna roll up on. It can be something pretty minor to something very dramatic. We see a lot of things that can jar you, take a toll on your mental health and so having resources to lean on is obviously greatly beneficial,” says rookie firefighter Brayden Williams.
Amarillo Downtown library closes for safety concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Library (APL) announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 that the Downtown Libary is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system. According to an APL press release, the Downtown Library is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, Nov. 12. APL states that all library […]
Good News: Family tradition of giving back passed down through the generations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Aluminum can tabs are one way to support the Ronald McDonald House which provides housing to families when children are hospitalized. “Folks from all over the community collect tabs for us. We have groups of students at schools that make a competition and collect tabs. We’ve got different restaurants and organizations around town that collect tabs. When we have about 400 pounds of tabs then we can recycle and serve our families,” said Shelley Cunningham, executive director of Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo.
AISD Students Preview “Mamma Mia” Musical
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —High school students from all AISD schools are coming together for a production of Mamma Mia. It’s happening November 17th through the 19th at Tascosa High School. Thursday @ 7:30 p.m. Friday @ 7:30 p.m. Saturday @ 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Cat, dog, puppies rescued from overnight southwest Amarillo fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on an early Thursday morning fire in southwest Amarillo, during which crews rescued a cat, a dog, and a number of puppies. Department officials reported that crews responded to the 2600 block of South Van Buren Street at around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, where smoke […]
How does snow form? A look into the snow creation process
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s that time of year already when snowfall is becoming a concern for our area. For those curious about how snow forms we explain it here, while also answering some common questions regarding snow. We went to the Don Harrington Discovery Center to find out more about the snow creation process. […]
As it’ Gets Colder -Amarillo Where is the Perfect Tamale Hiding?
As we are getting further and further into the year it is inevitable. The weather is going to start getting colder. Tamales are the perfect cold-weather food, right? I used to have a tamale connection at my former workplace. I don't have that anymore and that hurts. Someone you know that you can buy directly from.
A Stress-free Thanksgiving in Amarillo Can Be a Reality
Thanksgiving is the beginning of a very stressful time of year. Yes, we are supposed to remember the reason for the season. We need to enjoy fun times with our family. We are supposed to remember what we are thankful for. We want to have great family memories. There is...
Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
