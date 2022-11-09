Read full article on original website
Tudor Dixon considering a run for Michigan GOP chair
FLINT, Mich. - Tudor Dixon says she is considering a run for the Michigan GOP. This comes after the Republican nominee for governor was blamed by the state's Republican Party after a historic midterm election loss. In a leaked memo that was published by The Detroit Free Press, the chief...
Michigan Republicans point fingers after midterm election wipe out
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A rough showing during the midterm election has Michigan Republicans trying to figure out what went wrong and their nominee for governor doesn't like the party's initial analysis. Tudor Dixon lost the midterm election to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by ten points and almost 470,000 votes by...
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
Rep. Joe Tate to serve as first Black Michigan House Speaker
LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Joe Tate was chosen as the Michigan House’s next Speaker, becoming the first Black representative to take on the role and the first Democratic Speaker in a decade. Tate, who represents the Detroit area, also serves as the first Black leader in either of...
Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State still hasn't conceded
LANSING, Mich. — More than 24 hours after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory in the Nov. 8 midterm election, her opponent has not yet conceded. Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate, lost by 14 points, almost 615,000 votes, against Benson, according to the unofficial election results. It was the largest losing margin among Michigan's top-of-ticket Republicans.
Gov. Whitmer signs proclamation honoring Veterans Day
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a proclamation meant to honor Michigan's more than 500,000 veterans and all those who served before them in recognition of Veterans Day. "Today, we recognize the Michiganders who served our state and nation in uniform, their families who support them, and...
Michigan one step closer to allowing cocktails to go
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate passed a bill Thursday, putting the state one step closer to permanently allowing to-go cocktails. SB1163 would permanently allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to sell the alcoholic drinks to-go. In 2020: Bills proposed for To-Go Cocktails and social districts for outdoor...
Arizona's largest county has 400k votes still left to count, won't be done until next week
PHOENIX (TND) — There are around 400,00 ballots still left to count in Arizona’s Maricopa County, which will take until early next week to get through, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told CNN. “We will be going into next week,” Gates told CNN Thursday afternoon....
What's next after Maryland voters approved recreational marijuana use?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly said yes to Question Four on the ballot, riding the wave of states to approve recreational marijuana use. The law takes effect July 1 of 2023, allowing adults 21 and older to possess, smoke and grow the herb with restrictions on possession of over 1.5 ounces.
Mid-Michigan community celebrates and remembers veterans at local parks
Communities across Mid-Michigan honored veterans at Veterans Day celebrations on Friday. Mid-Michigan NOW was able to capture a couple of the beautiful ceremonies. Dozens gathered at the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza for a ceremony. Check out the video in the post below:. The Friends of Flint McFarlan Veterans Park...
Doctors warn against RSV in children in babies as cold and flu season approaches
FLINT, Mich. - The number Respiratory Syncytial Virus, cases more commonly known as RSV have been climbing all across the state. Now many hospitals running out of space to treat these patients. Many of these cases involve younger children or babies, but pediatric professionals say they're starting to see it...
The high cost of home: Rental rates soar
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Do you know how much folks in northern Michigan are paying for rent these days?. If you own your home, you might not. But if you do have a landlord, and a monthly rent bill, you are most likely well aware of just how expensive it is to rent here.
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
Enbridge opens safety operations center for Line 5
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Enbridge employees cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Straits Maritime Safety Operations Center in St. Ignace. The center provides 24-hour surveillance of the Line 5 pipeline and allows operators to keep an eye on passing ships and make sure the Line 5 isn't in any danger.
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
Tracking Nicole: Photos and videos of the storm's impact on Florida
(WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island on Thursday before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. About an hour after landfall, Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph as it moves over central Florida.
Mt. Morris volleyball tops Frankenmuth for first-ever regional championship
CORUNNA, Mich. - The Mt. Morris volleyball team knocked off Frankenmuth 3-1 Thursday night in the Division 2 regional championship game at Corunna High School. It's the first regional title for the Panthers in program history as they move on to face North Branch in the state quarterfinals.
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
Police looking for MISSING teen out of Shelby Twp. area
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking the public's help to locate a missing teen. Breanna Buckerfield was last seen around 10 p.m. on November 6th. If you seen her or knows where she is please contact the Shelby Twp. Police at 586-731-2121.
Cass City volleyball sweeps New Lothrop for first regional title in 45 years
GENESEE, Mich. - The Cass City volleyball got the sweep over New Lothrop 3-0 Thursday night in the Division 3 regional championship game at Genesee High School. It's the Red Hawks' first regional title since 1977 as they move on to face Royal Oak Shrine Catholic in the state quarterfinals.
