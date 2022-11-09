ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tudor Dixon considering a run for Michigan GOP chair

FLINT, Mich. - Tudor Dixon says she is considering a run for the Michigan GOP. This comes after the Republican nominee for governor was blamed by the state's Republican Party after a historic midterm election loss. In a leaked memo that was published by The Detroit Free Press, the chief...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Republicans point fingers after midterm election wipe out

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A rough showing during the midterm election has Michigan Republicans trying to figure out what went wrong and their nominee for governor doesn't like the party's initial analysis. Tudor Dixon lost the midterm election to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by ten points and almost 470,000 votes by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rep. Joe Tate to serve as first Black Michigan House Speaker

LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Joe Tate was chosen as the Michigan House’s next Speaker, becoming the first Black representative to take on the role and the first Democratic Speaker in a decade. Tate, who represents the Detroit area, also serves as the first Black leader in either of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State still hasn't conceded

LANSING, Mich. — More than 24 hours after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory in the Nov. 8 midterm election, her opponent has not yet conceded. Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate, lost by 14 points, almost 615,000 votes, against Benson, according to the unofficial election results. It was the largest losing margin among Michigan's top-of-ticket Republicans.
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Whitmer signs proclamation honoring Veterans Day

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a proclamation meant to honor Michigan's more than 500,000 veterans and all those who served before them in recognition of Veterans Day. "Today, we recognize the Michiganders who served our state and nation in uniform, their families who support them, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan one step closer to allowing cocktails to go

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate passed a bill Thursday, putting the state one step closer to permanently allowing to-go cocktails. SB1163 would permanently allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to sell the alcoholic drinks to-go. In 2020: Bills proposed for To-Go Cocktails and social districts for outdoor...
MICHIGAN STATE
What's next after Maryland voters approved recreational marijuana use?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly said yes to Question Four on the ballot, riding the wave of states to approve recreational marijuana use. The law takes effect July 1 of 2023, allowing adults 21 and older to possess, smoke and grow the herb with restrictions on possession of over 1.5 ounces.
MARYLAND STATE
Mid-Michigan community celebrates and remembers veterans at local parks

Communities across Mid-Michigan honored veterans at Veterans Day celebrations on Friday. Mid-Michigan NOW was able to capture a couple of the beautiful ceremonies. Dozens gathered at the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza for a ceremony. Check out the video in the post below:. The Friends of Flint McFarlan Veterans Park...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The high cost of home: Rental rates soar

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Do you know how much folks in northern Michigan are paying for rent these days?. If you own your home, you might not. But if you do have a landlord, and a monthly rent bill, you are most likely well aware of just how expensive it is to rent here.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm

NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Enbridge opens safety operations center for Line 5

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Enbridge employees cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Straits Maritime Safety Operations Center in St. Ignace. The center provides 24-hour surveillance of the Line 5 pipeline and allows operators to keep an eye on passing ships and make sure the Line 5 isn't in any danger.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
Tracking Nicole: Photos and videos of the storm's impact on Florida

(WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island on Thursday before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. About an hour after landfall, Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph as it moves over central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
KALAMAZOO, MI

