ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nd.edu

Statement from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on Marie Lynn Miranda being named chancellor at University of Illinois Chicago

“Marie Lynn was appointed provost of Notre Dame on March 17, 2020, just as the University was sending students home and initiating online learning. It was a tremendously difficult time to step into a new position. Through the transition and after assuming the provostship full time, Marie Lynn never wavered and played a critical role in helping the University cope with the many challenges of the pandemic. We are deeply grateful for her leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO, IL
revealnews.org

The City (Revealed)

Robin Amer of USA Today’s investigative podcast The City shares the story behind a massive illegal dump that appeared in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood in the ’90s. Local kids remember playing on the 21-acre, six-story mountain of debris, and adults recall the seemingly endless stream of dump trucks that rumbled down the street to the formerly vacant lot at all hours of the day and night. Wind blowing over the dump covered the neighborhood in thick dust, affecting the health of nearby residents. When community leaders confronted the man responsible for the dump, they found he was just one part of a larger operation.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

West Side Lives

We encountered Dwayne Hunter, 43, of West Garfield Park, at an anti-violence resource popup event at California and Polk on Nov. 10, where he was representing the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, an Austin-based nonprofit that promotes peace and violence prevention in the city. Hunter works full-time for the nonprofit. He talked about his work and why he believes it’s so effective.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden

ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Local leaders honor the life and work of Pastor Paul Jakes, Jr. on Nov. 11

There’s a well-known and widely respected local man of God who will celebrate a significant ecumenical service-oriented anniversary on Friday, November 11, 2022. He leads coalitions of concerned Chicago Clergy to protest street violence. He urges city leaders to expand social, educational, and economic resources to residents of the city’s Black and brown poor, impoverished communities. He aggressively promotes and organizes COVID-19 vaccines to save lives on Chicago’s West and South sides.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Burke wins seventh term in Illinois House

State Rep. Kelly Burke (D-36th), of Evergreen Park, easily won election to her seventh term in the General Assembly Tuesday. Burke, who is also mayor of Evergreen Park, easily beat back Republican challenger David Sheppard, the police chief of Robbins. It was her first contested race since 2012. Complete but...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Longtime Ald. Tom Tunney announced not running for mayor

CHICAGO — Alderman Tom Tunney announced Friday that he will not be running for mayor after much thought. A statement released by the 44th Ward office stated, “For those who encouraged me to run for Mayor, volunteered for the effort or signed my petitions, I am forever grateful for your support.  All Chicagoans deserve a […]
CHICAGO, IL
JC Post

1st Infantry Division returns home to Chicago

CHICAGO, IL – U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) were distinguished guests in a historic Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony at Soldier Field on Friday. To honor this day, Soldiers currently serving in America's oldest active duty Division attended the event to commemorate the long history between the unit and the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

University of Chicago professor's research on former inmates earns MacArthur 'genius' grant

CHICAGO (CBS) – A felon in Illinois can't even host a game of bingo. That's just one of the laws on the state's books that affect people leaving prison.A Chicago researcher is looking for solutions to the ways society cares for convicts. CBS 2's Lauren Victory told us about how his big project just got a huge boost.Life on the inside means missing celebrations, but getting out is no party, as evidenced by the decades-long analysis of University of Chicago sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller."I follow people that nobody cares about," Miller said.His life's work documents 250 inmates from the day...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cunningham and Flowers post victories

During a campaign that focused on the economy, crime and abortion rights, southwest suburban voters appeared comfortable returning incumbents in two local races. State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-18th) defeated his Republican challenger, Christine Shanahan McGovern. With 98 percent of the suburban votes tabulated Tuesday night, unofficial totals showed Cunningham with a comfortable lead of 53.88% to McGovern’s 46.12%.
CHICAGO, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing Repair

After contentious Chicago City Council meeting last week regarding Board of Education and CPS leaders failure to attend council meetings, request by the Board of Education for almost $5.75 million for an aquaponics classroom in one school and plumbing repairs in another, may create further debate regarding transparency and accountability.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

St. Rita tries to send retiring coach Todd Kuska out on top

CHICAGO – The days get shorter every November, but this November, Todd Kuska’s time at St. Rita is growing short. Kuska is retiring as coach at his alma mater this season after 25 years and a win total that now stands at 215. The Mustangs play St. Charles North in Saturday’s 7A quarterfinal, a school […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy