Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
nd.edu
Statement from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on Marie Lynn Miranda being named chancellor at University of Illinois Chicago
“Marie Lynn was appointed provost of Notre Dame on March 17, 2020, just as the University was sending students home and initiating online learning. It was a tremendously difficult time to step into a new position. Through the transition and after assuming the provostship full time, Marie Lynn never wavered and played a critical role in helping the University cope with the many challenges of the pandemic. We are deeply grateful for her leadership.
Academy expanding, moving special needs school to Northern suburbs
Maryville Academy is moving - and expanding - its special needs school in the northern suburbs. The administration broke ground on the new Charles H. Walsh Sr. Academy and Career Tech High School earlier this week.
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
revealnews.org
The City (Revealed)
Robin Amer of USA Today’s investigative podcast The City shares the story behind a massive illegal dump that appeared in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood in the ’90s. Local kids remember playing on the 21-acre, six-story mountain of debris, and adults recall the seemingly endless stream of dump trucks that rumbled down the street to the formerly vacant lot at all hours of the day and night. Wind blowing over the dump covered the neighborhood in thick dust, affecting the health of nearby residents. When community leaders confronted the man responsible for the dump, they found he was just one part of a larger operation.
Rev. Jesse Jackson’s half-brother freed from life sentence for hiring El Rukn hit men
At 80, the half-brother of the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been freed from prison under the federal First Step Act after a federal judge cut short his life sentence for ordering contract killings.
Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sigma Gamma Rho sororities celebrate 100 years with events across country
Alpha Kappa Alpha and Sigma Gamma Rho sororities are celebrating 100 years of scholarship, sisterhood and service.
Austin Weekly News
West Side Lives
We encountered Dwayne Hunter, 43, of West Garfield Park, at an anti-violence resource popup event at California and Polk on Nov. 10, where he was representing the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, an Austin-based nonprofit that promotes peace and violence prevention in the city. Hunter works full-time for the nonprofit. He talked about his work and why he believes it’s so effective.
Chicago, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chicago. The Notre Dame College Prep football team will have a game with St. Ignatius College Prep on November 12, 2022, 13:00:00. The Brother Rice High School football team will have a game with Mount Carmel High School - Chicago on November 12, 2022, 15:45:00.
Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden
ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
Local leaders honor the life and work of Pastor Paul Jakes, Jr. on Nov. 11
There’s a well-known and widely respected local man of God who will celebrate a significant ecumenical service-oriented anniversary on Friday, November 11, 2022. He leads coalitions of concerned Chicago Clergy to protest street violence. He urges city leaders to expand social, educational, and economic resources to residents of the city’s Black and brown poor, impoverished communities. He aggressively promotes and organizes COVID-19 vaccines to save lives on Chicago’s West and South sides.
blockclubchicago.org
Voters Want To Reopen City’s Closed Mental Health Clinics. An Alderperson Says She’ll Use Momentum To Revive Stalled Plan
ALBANY PARK — Voters in three Chicago wards resoundingly backed a referendum to expand mental health care in the city, and Albany Park’s alderperson wants to use that momentum to revive her stalled plan to give more resources to city-run clinics. Tuesday’s ballot asked Chicagoans in the 6th,...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Burke wins seventh term in Illinois House
State Rep. Kelly Burke (D-36th), of Evergreen Park, easily won election to her seventh term in the General Assembly Tuesday. Burke, who is also mayor of Evergreen Park, easily beat back Republican challenger David Sheppard, the police chief of Robbins. It was her first contested race since 2012. Complete but...
Longtime Ald. Tom Tunney announced not running for mayor
CHICAGO — Alderman Tom Tunney announced Friday that he will not be running for mayor after much thought. A statement released by the 44th Ward office stated, “For those who encouraged me to run for Mayor, volunteered for the effort or signed my petitions, I am forever grateful for your support. All Chicagoans deserve a […]
1st Infantry Division returns home to Chicago
CHICAGO, IL – U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) were distinguished guests in a historic Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony at Soldier Field on Friday. To honor this day, Soldiers currently serving in America's oldest active duty Division attended the event to commemorate the long history between the unit and the city of Chicago.
Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
University of Chicago professor's research on former inmates earns MacArthur 'genius' grant
CHICAGO (CBS) – A felon in Illinois can't even host a game of bingo. That's just one of the laws on the state's books that affect people leaving prison.A Chicago researcher is looking for solutions to the ways society cares for convicts. CBS 2's Lauren Victory told us about how his big project just got a huge boost.Life on the inside means missing celebrations, but getting out is no party, as evidenced by the decades-long analysis of University of Chicago sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller."I follow people that nobody cares about," Miller said.His life's work documents 250 inmates from the day...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cunningham and Flowers post victories
During a campaign that focused on the economy, crime and abortion rights, southwest suburban voters appeared comfortable returning incumbents in two local races. State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-18th) defeated his Republican challenger, Christine Shanahan McGovern. With 98 percent of the suburban votes tabulated Tuesday night, unofficial totals showed Cunningham with a comfortable lead of 53.88% to McGovern’s 46.12%.
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing Repair
After contentious Chicago City Council meeting last week regarding Board of Education and CPS leaders failure to attend council meetings, request by the Board of Education for almost $5.75 million for an aquaponics classroom in one school and plumbing repairs in another, may create further debate regarding transparency and accountability.
austintalks.org
Blues legend Larry Taylor’s quest to revive the blues on Chicago’s West Side
As longtime blues musician Larry Taylor finished performing one of his many shows, he told the audience, “Now that’s all music is all about. It’s all about actually bringing people together. It’s always been. “When you gather people together, what is that?” he said to the...
St. Rita tries to send retiring coach Todd Kuska out on top
CHICAGO – The days get shorter every November, but this November, Todd Kuska’s time at St. Rita is growing short. Kuska is retiring as coach at his alma mater this season after 25 years and a win total that now stands at 215. The Mustangs play St. Charles North in Saturday’s 7A quarterfinal, a school […]
Comments / 1