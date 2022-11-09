Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
mynews4.com
Crews knock down fire in unoccupied Spanish Springs home
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a house fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. Authorities say the fire appeared to start from stove in an unoccupied home at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd on Nov. 11.
mynews4.com
Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
mynews4.com
Chain controls in effect on Mount Rose Highway
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A chance of snow showers on Saturday brought chain requirements to Mount Rose Highway. Chains are required in the following places on Mount Rose Highway for all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires:. From Diamond Peak to Incline Lake Recreation...
Mountain Democrat
Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
2news.com
One Person in Custody after SWAT, Police Presence near Harvard Drive in Carson City
(Nov. 10, 2022) Carson City deputies have taken a person into custody as part of an ongoing investigation that started Thursday. It's not clear yet what the investigation may be surrounding. According to the Carson City Sheriff, Ken Furlong, police and SWAT teams were on scene near the 3300 block...
mynews4.com
Shelter in place lifted, one arrested after search warrant in Carson City Thursday night
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is in custody after a search warrant in Carson City on Thursday night. According to CCSO Sheriff Ken Furlong, crews are remaining on scene to continue to search the property but there no threat to the neighborhood. Original story:. The Carson City...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
2news.com
Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend
Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Reno. Officials confirmed that a 35-year-old man died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Military Road and Finnsech Drive. A vehicle was going north and failed to stay on the road. It crashed...
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
mynews4.com
Caught on cam: Bear takes relaxing dip in Reno resident's pond
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Splish splash I was taking a bath! Shocking moments caught on camera when a bear helps themselves to a dip in homeowner's pond in Reno. The residents had just recently moved their Ring doorbell when they noticed their pond was missing a significant amount of water two days in a row.
2news.com
Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures
Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains
A winter storm warning for the Sierra and a winter weather advisory for Reno and surrounding valleys is up until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Heavy snow will dump in the mountains on Tuesday, making travel difficult with chain controls and delays. Valley snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with a...
cityoffernley.org
Feral Horses in the City
Fernley Animal Control has received numerous reports of feral horses in the city. As a reminder, please do not harass the horses, including petting, feeding, or capturing them. These horses are not domesticated and you could be seriously injured. Feeding or capturing feral range horses is prohibited by NRS 569.040. Please be extra vigilant, especially during nighttime hours, on our roadways as the horses have been reported near 95A, Main Street, and Farm District Road. Feral horses are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. If you have a horse emergency, feral horses on your property, or see them in the road, please contact Wild Horse Connection's emergency line at 775-352-3944.
steeledodgenews.com
Rabbits, owners pack a charter bus headed to Reno
The next time you see a charter bus rolling down the highway, don’t always assume it’s loaded with people. In the case of a charter bus that left Owatonna Oct. 27 and returned Nov. 3, it was packed with rabbits—380 of furry creatures to be exact. Rabbit...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City sets deadline to resolve signature discrepancies
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City has set a deadline of Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m. for voters to cure signature discrepancies on mail ballots. The city’s clerk office requests voters view the list of discrepancies, which can be viewed here. If your name appears on the list provided, Carson City is requiring you to resolve the discrepancy before the ballot can be accepted.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Meth sales nets prison sentence for former Tahoe woman
A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison. Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”. Both District Judge Tod...
