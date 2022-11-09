ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Hot tubs destroyed in fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Crews knock down fire in unoccupied Spanish Springs home

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a house fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. Authorities say the fire appeared to start from stove in an unoccupied home at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd on Nov. 11.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
mynews4.com

Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City

CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Chain controls in effect on Mount Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A chance of snow showers on Saturday brought chain requirements to Mount Rose Highway. Chains are required in the following places on Mount Rose Highway for all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires:. From Diamond Peak to Incline Lake Recreation...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend

Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Caught on cam: Bear takes relaxing dip in Reno resident's pond

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Splish splash I was taking a bath! Shocking moments caught on camera when a bear helps themselves to a dip in homeowner's pond in Reno. The residents had just recently moved their Ring doorbell when they noticed their pond was missing a significant amount of water two days in a row.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures

Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains

A winter storm warning for the Sierra and a winter weather advisory for Reno and surrounding valleys is up until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Heavy snow will dump in the mountains on Tuesday, making travel difficult with chain controls and delays. Valley snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with a...
RENO, NV
cityoffernley.org

Feral Horses in the City

Fernley Animal Control has received numerous reports of feral horses in the city. As a reminder, please do not harass the horses, including petting, feeding, or capturing them. These horses are not domesticated and you could be seriously injured. Feeding or capturing feral range horses is prohibited by NRS 569.040. Please be extra vigilant, especially during nighttime hours, on our roadways as the horses have been reported near 95A, Main Street, and Farm District Road. Feral horses are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. If you have a horse emergency, feral horses on your property, or see them in the road, please contact Wild Horse Connection's emergency line at 775-352-3944.
FERNLEY, NV
steeledodgenews.com

Rabbits, owners pack a charter bus headed to Reno

The next time you see a charter bus rolling down the highway, don’t always assume it’s loaded with people. In the case of a charter bus that left Owatonna Oct. 27 and returned Nov. 3, it was packed with rabbits—380 of furry creatures to be exact. Rabbit...
OWATONNA, MN
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City sets deadline to resolve signature discrepancies

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City has set a deadline of Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m. for voters to cure signature discrepancies on mail ballots. The city’s clerk office requests voters view the list of discrepancies, which can be viewed here. If your name appears on the list provided, Carson City is requiring you to resolve the discrepancy before the ballot can be accepted.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Meth sales nets prison sentence for former Tahoe woman

A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison. Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”. Both District Judge Tod...
STATELINE, NV

