The Dodgers are entering a very crucial offseason. After another disappointing end to a promising season, the team has big decisions to make regarding some of their top contributors from the past few seasons. There is also a ton of talent on the open market — guys who can help LA get over the hump in 2023. However, a few Dodger insiders see the team trying to cut back on their payroll next season, which ranked No. 2 in all of baseball in 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO