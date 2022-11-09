Read full article on original website
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros To Re-Sign Reliever
The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency. On Saturday, ESPN reported that the Astors and reliever Rafael Montero have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal to help keep the Astros' bullpen intact after winning the World Series.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Reveals Hilarious Story Of Keeping World Series Baseball
The Dodgers didn't end the 2022 season on top, but it doesn't mean all is lost as it was just two seasons ago the Dodgers won the World Series. The final pitch thrown out by Julio Urias ended with a triumphant yell into the sky by Urias and Austin Barnes being on the receiving end of the pitch.
Dodgers: Team Insider Thinks LA Could Trim Payroll This Offseason
The Dodgers are entering a very crucial offseason. After another disappointing end to a promising season, the team has big decisions to make regarding some of their top contributors from the past few seasons. There is also a ton of talent on the open market — guys who can help LA get over the hump in 2023. However, a few Dodger insiders see the team trying to cut back on their payroll next season, which ranked No. 2 in all of baseball in 2022.
