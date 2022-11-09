ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Amid worsening drought conditions, Nicole brings much-needed rain to WNC

After two months with little to no rain, parts of Western North Carolina got a good soaking on Friday, Nov. 11, as the remnants of Nicole traveled through. "In a sense, Nicole is giving the rain that we wish we would've gotten from Ian," said Corey Davis, an assistant state climatologist.
WLOS.com

Flood watches out for many as Nicole approaches the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Flood watches are out for many across Western North Carolina as Nicole moves through the Southeast. The storm made landfall at Vero Beach, Florida, around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. It's since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Rain began to fall...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSMV

Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A contracting company has been fined $12,000 for not completing its work on schedule. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Rogers Group agreed to finish construction on a bridge located over Charlotte Pike within nine hours. The contracting company completed the project four hours over the allotted time frame.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

McKenzie Couple Launches Mobile Pet Wants Business

McKenzie, Tenn.–Jeff and April Wilson have announced they are serving their hometown of McKenzie and surrounding area through the launch of their premium, fresh pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Jackson. Pet Wants Jackson is a mobile business with convenient delivery services throughout most of Northwest Tennessee. The...
MCKENZIE, TN
WLOS.com

Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — — Rropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. "Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and...
FLORIDA STATE
wjhl.com

Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers

The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers. The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1%...
KINGSPORT, TN
WKRN

Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
TENNESSEE STATE
WLOS.com

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
WSMV

Local non-profit helps veterans avoid homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs reports there are more than 30,000 veterans experiencing homelessness. But one Middle Tennessee non-profit is trying to combat that problem. Since Memorial Day, Kirkland has been selling a particular candle with the sole purpose of raising money for the non-profit We...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy