Dry ground and winds lead to wildfires and brush fires in East Tennessee
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Drier conditions and winds have kicked up wildfires across East Tennessee. On Thursday, crews responded to active fires in Anderson and Campbell counties. "We've been able to get on top of those fires and keep them fairly small," said Brook Smith with the Tennessee Division...
WLOS.com
Amid worsening drought conditions, Nicole brings much-needed rain to WNC
After two months with little to no rain, parts of Western North Carolina got a good soaking on Friday, Nov. 11, as the remnants of Nicole traveled through. "In a sense, Nicole is giving the rain that we wish we would've gotten from Ian," said Corey Davis, an assistant state climatologist.
WAAY-TV
Powerful cold front sweeps through North Alabama, Southern Tennessee
Saturday morning starts off rainy but will be dry by the later breakfast time hours. The primary forcing behind today's rain is a cold front which will plummet out temperatures. Weekend highs will reach only to the upper 40s and a strong breeze from the north will persist. Overnight lows...
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
WLOS.com
Flood watches out for many as Nicole approaches the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Flood watches are out for many across Western North Carolina as Nicole moves through the Southeast. The storm made landfall at Vero Beach, Florida, around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. It's since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Rain began to fall...
WSMV
Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A contracting company has been fined $12,000 for not completing its work on schedule. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Rogers Group agreed to finish construction on a bridge located over Charlotte Pike within nine hours. The contracting company completed the project four hours over the allotted time frame.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
WLOS.com
Nicole makes landfall as a hurricane, before being downgraded; Carolina brace for remnants
WLOS — As of 3 AM, Niccole has made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida. It made landfall as a low—end category-one hurricane. It has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Thursday it will turn to the north making its way into Georgia by the evening and weakening to a subtropical low.
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Couple Launches Mobile Pet Wants Business
McKenzie, Tenn.–Jeff and April Wilson have announced they are serving their hometown of McKenzie and surrounding area through the launch of their premium, fresh pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Jackson. Pet Wants Jackson is a mobile business with convenient delivery services throughout most of Northwest Tennessee. The...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding sources aren’t found
The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans.
WLOS.com
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — — Rropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. "Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and...
Influenza hitting the South hard: Tennessee among states with highest flu activity levels
The latest flu report from the CDC shows exactly what doctors have been bracing for: Southeastern and South-Central states, including Tennessee, are seeing the highest levels of flu activity nationwide.
wjhl.com
Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers
The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers. The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1%...
WKRN
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
Tennessee National Guard soldiers return home from deployment on Veterans Day
The soldiers returning home are part of the TN National Guard's 268th Military Police Company based in Millington.
To serve his country or go to jail? That was the choice one Vietnam veteran had to make
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Vietnam War veteran at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home said he was given a choice, to serve his country or go to jail. 71-year-old Daniel Moneymaker spends most of his free time casting a line, but when he was in college, Moneymaker was a bit of a troublemaker. “We took over […]
WLOS.com
Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
WSMV
Local non-profit helps veterans avoid homelessness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs reports there are more than 30,000 veterans experiencing homelessness. But one Middle Tennessee non-profit is trying to combat that problem. Since Memorial Day, Kirkland has been selling a particular candle with the sole purpose of raising money for the non-profit We...
