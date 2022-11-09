Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: As you’re seeing patients with sleep and you’re going through those differentials in your head as we all do, there are other causes of sleep issues rather than just plain old insomnia. Are you seeing things like I am, for instance, other types of sleep disorders such as restless leg syndrome or—I know we all read about narcolepsy. I do think we have 1 patient in our clinic with narcolepsy—for me, what I see a lot of is obstructive sleep apnea.

2 DAYS AGO