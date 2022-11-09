ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, November 12

Gehlen Catholic Schools held their annual Veterans Day Prayer Program to honor all of the veterans of our communities. This was opened with the flag presentation and singing of our National Anthem, followed by prayer, and a comedy skit about Veterans Day. Deacon Paul Gengler stated that we need to make sure to thank a Veteran not just today but everyday for the freedoms that we have here in this great nation. A special guest was honored with the Distinguished Alumna Award. Colonel Kimberly Kuhn graduated from Gehlen in 1985 and she spent 25-years in the United States Army.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa

SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
IOWA STATE
fox5ny.com

Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants

NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KELOLAND TV

Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Weather Service, Law Enforcement Give Winter Weather Tips

Northwest Iowa — This Thursday was Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa. We had a chance to talk with meteorologist Matthew Dux with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, and he tells us what the National Weather Service wants us to keep in mind. Dux says if...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR

A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland News anchor graduates from Sioux City Citizens Police Academy

Sioux City, IOWA — You may have noticed that our Katie Copple has been on assignment on Thursday nights for the past few months. That assignment ended as she graduated from the Sioux City Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy along with 17 other community members who took part in the 11-week course.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Former Methodist Church In Lake Park Destroyed By Fire

Lake Park, Iowa — An apartment building in Lake Park that used to be a Methodist Church has been destroyed by fire. Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the town of about 1200 was engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight early Wednesday.
LAKE PARK, IA
Sioux City Journal

Le Mars native pens mysteries with a Northwest Iowa connection

Let's say the "Mary Tyler Moore Show"'s Mary Richards decided to eschew the TV newsroom, becoming a teacher in a rural South Dakota school. And what would happen if mystery followed her at every turn?. Well, that is the life of Jane Newell, a 21-year-old first-year teacher-turned-sleuth, the lead character...
LE MARS, IA

