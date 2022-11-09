Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Beyond Meat shares fell to a 52-week low of $11.56 before closing at $11.82 on Wednesday. They continued to fall in after-market trading after Beyond Meat released its third quarter results. U.S. food service sales rose 5.6% as partners like Panda Express expanded the rollout of plant-based chicken. But U.S. retail sales fell nearly 12%. International revenue also fell as Beyond Meat cut prices and the strong dollar weakened foreign profits.

