Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
CNBC
Treasury Department announces new Series I bond rate of 6.89% for the next six months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Investors moved quickly Friday to secure Series I bonds with an annualized 9.62% rate before the U.S. Treasury announced a new rate Tuesday. Starting Nov. 1, Series I savings bonds will earn a composite rate of 6.89%. This rate will reflect on bonds issued from now until April 30, 2023. The interest rate is a combination of a fixed annual rate and an inflation rate that is adjusted every six months. Saving bond rates will next be set on May 1, 2023.
Motley Fool
Why Palantir Stock Soared Today
The broader market saw big gains in Thursday's trading thanks to consumer price index data showing lower-than-anticipated inflation in October. Slowing inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to shift away from additional interest rate hikes, which would be great news for Palantir. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
kitco.com
U.S. Mint lags and Perth Mint dominates as global demand for gold silver bullion rises sharply in October
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The U.S. Mint said that it sold 62,500 ounces of gold in various denominations of America Eagle Gold...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Global pork, chicken production forecast to rise in 2023
Global pork and chicken production is forecast to rise next year while beef production is expected to be lower. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) recently released a report providing a glimpse into 2023’s animal protein production outlook. According to the report, global beef production is...
October inflation breakdown: Where are Americans seeing prices rise the fastest?
Inflation continued to hover near a 40-year high last month, squeezing Americans in the form of higher prices for basic necessities like groceries, rent and electricity.
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath.
US News and World Report
Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up
U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
financefeeds.com
Retail FX traders pull $25 million off US brokers in September
Retail FX deposits at US brokerages, which have been struggling to eke out a profit in a strict regulatory environment, dropped in September 2022 by $25 million, CFTC data showed. The brokers, including FCMs that are registered as Retail Foreign Exchange Dealers (RFEDs) and those included as broker-dealers, saw a...
October consumer prices increase the lowest since January
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A key indicator of U.S. inflation grew by a lower-than-expected number in October, its lowest annual increase since January, sending American markets soaring on Thursday morning. The Consumer Price Index increased by 7.7% in October over the previous year, according to a monthly report from the...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of November 7: Rates bolt higher
With another massive rate hike from the Federal Reserve last week, certificate of deposit (CD) rates are surging. Over the last couple of months, different CD terms have risen at different times. But this week, every term but one saw its top rate catapult higher. Also notable is that several terms now sport a top rate close to 5%.
Albany Herald
The UK economy is sliding into recession and Europe is set to follow
The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, signaling the start of a recession that is likely to hit Europe next. UK GDP fell 0.2% between July and September, ending five consecutive quarters of growth, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. For nine Georgia Work Ready graduates, a...
tobaccoreporter.com
STG Reports Stable Sales in Challenging Environment
Scandinavian Tobacco Group’s (STG) organic net sales declined by 1 percent in the third quarter of 2022, in-line with the company’s performance expectations for the full year. Consumption in the company’s product categories has remained resilient in recent months, according to STG. When combined with strong price management,...
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%
Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Beyond Meat shares fell to a 52-week low of $11.56 before closing at $11.82 on Wednesday. They continued to fall in after-market trading after Beyond Meat released its third quarter results. U.S. food service sales rose 5.6% as partners like Panda Express expanded the rollout of plant-based chicken. But U.S. retail sales fell nearly 12%. International revenue also fell as Beyond Meat cut prices and the strong dollar weakened foreign profits.
Agriculture Online
U.S. farm production to increase in 2023 as economy cools
The U.S. economy will slow in the new year, constrained by sharply higher interest rates, at the same time that farmers and ranchers expand production, projected the Agriculture Department on Monday. Prices for most commodities — including corn, soybeans, wheat and hogs — would decline somewhat from this year’s elevated levels but remain comparatively high.
freightwaves.com
Hapag-Lloyd CEO: Container market volatile but not collapsing
Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen put a positive spin on the container shipping downturn during a conference call Thursday as his company logged yet another quarter for the record books. “I don’t think the bottom is falling out of the market,” maintained the head of the world’s fifth-largest ocean carrier....
Comments / 0