Related
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter

It's not every day that you get gifted a pair of lederhosen, but that is exactly what happened to Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, during Friday's press conference leading up to the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. Right smack dab in the middle of the presser, a German...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Is L.A. Just An Awful Team?

The evidence is piling up that, well, this Lakers team isn't just bad. It's approaching certifiably terrible status. After falling to the Sacramento Kings in a hard-fought 120-114 home loss, yours Los Angeles Lakers are now tied with the baby Houston Rockets for the worst record in the NBA at 2-10, having played most of those games with its two best players, LeBron James (who's already sitting games with various injuries, 12 games into the season) and Anthony Davis (who sleep-walked through his center gig tonight and seems increasingly averse to contact).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Kings Speak Loudly In Los Angeles, Beat L.A. 120-114

On Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, albeit without LeBron James, your Los Angeles Lakers were their own worst enemy. The club coughed up late leads with head-scratching decision-making down the stretch of both halves to fumble away a winnable home game against the Sacramento Kings, ultimately losing 120-114. This victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

ESPN Analyst on Tampa Bay: “They Look Old and Slow”

Eventually, someone is going to say Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback needs to retire, and they're going to get their wish. Some thought they got it after last season, but the legendary quarterback flipped the script on them all and came back for another run. And according to at least one...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Injury Update On Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons have put out a statement on Cade Cunningham's health status. The entire release can be read below. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss tonight’s game vs. Boston and the next three games with left shin soreness. He will be re-evaluated in one week and his status will be updated at that time.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol. McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that...
Tri-City Herald

76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Listen to Blue Coats vs. Go-Go

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to make their return to the court on Saturday night. For the second-straight game, the Sixers will battle it out with the Atlanta Hawks as they look for payback after falling short on the road on Thursday night. Before the Sixers tip off their matchup,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Broncos’ OC Praises Rookie TE Greg Dulcich for ‘Elevating Everyone’

It's rare when a rookie leads the way in the NFL world. But for the Denver Broncos, 22-year-old pass-catching tight end Greg Dulcich is seemingly doing just that. Not only have the Broncos unearthed an offensive catalyst at a very opportune moment, offensive coordinator Justin Outten believes they've found a player who has become the straw that stirs the drink.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Three Bears Keys to Beating the Lions

Anyone who has been in the Bears locker room repeatedly over the course of this season has seen it. The attitude remains extremely positive and upbeat among a group of young players who realize the task they perform on a daily basis in practice and weekly in games is different than for some teams.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Packers-Cowboys Most-Expensive Ticket in NFL This Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to a poll earlier this year, the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most popular team and the Green Bay Packers came in second. Thus, not surprisingly, Sunday’s game between the Packers and Cowboys is the most expensive ticket in the NFL this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Josh McDaniels on Raiders’ Decision to Place Waller/Renfrow on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without two of their receiving threats in tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Sunday. Both placers were placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday, with Waller declared to miss at least four weeks. "I think they tried hard to...
Tri-City Herald

Micah Parsons & Michael Irvin: Cowboys Best Odell Beckham Jr. Recruiters?

Sitting second in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are playing catch-up with the rival Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), and one path to closing the gap is improving the roster ... With a player like OBJ. Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recognizes this, and our Mike Fisher is reporting...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Two Patriots Named NFL Midseason All-Pro

At 5-4 and nine games into their 17-game schedule, the New England Patriots are technically more than halfway through the season. Regardless of the NFL's new, tricky math, two Pats have stood out in keeping the team afloat during an, at times, first nine weeks. With New England on its...

