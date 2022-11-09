ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA Bans ‘Human Rights For All’ Danish World Cup Practice Jerseys

The Danish national team wanted to protest Qatar’s many human rights abuses by wearing practice jerseys that said “human rights for all” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But FIFA reportedly rejected the team’s uniform request, saying the shirts fell in the category of jerseys sporting political messages — which the organization prohibits during the World Cup.
