European star Linn Grant unable to travel to U.S. to compete for CME’s record-setting $2 million prize due to vaccination status

Linn Grant has competed in only six events on the LPGA this year but played well enough to rank 51st on the Race to the CME Globe. That means the young Swedish star will qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week, which offers a record-setting $2 million first-place prize and $7 million purse.
NAPLES, FL

