Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
European star Linn Grant unable to travel to U.S. to compete for CME’s record-setting $2 million prize due to vaccination status
Linn Grant has competed in only six events on the LPGA this year but played well enough to rank 51st on the Race to the CME Globe. That means the young Swedish star will qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week, which offers a record-setting $2 million first-place prize and $7 million purse.
Outsiders, Heroic reach finals at Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major
Heroic rallied past FURIA Esports, and Outsiders also posted a victory Saturday to make it to the grand final of
Comments / 0