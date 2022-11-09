Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Post season begins this week in Southwest Virginia
The football postseason officially kicked off in Southwest Virginia Thursday with Graham taking a xx-xx victory over Wise Central in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Only one playoff game in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday with Honaker traveling to Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal...
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first...
Local artist paints Christmas murals across Northeast Tennessee
Mack Lane held the brush, gloves on hands and let the bristles move smoothly across the glass. He painted a tree, an evergreen. Its branches hung with white powdery snow.
Lady Bucs bounce back to beat St. Bonaventure
OLEAN, N.Y. — Behind 32 points from guard Jiselle Thomas, ETSU handed Brenda Mock Brown her first win as Lady Bucs coach Friday night, upending St. Bonaventure 66-58. It was quick recovery for ETSU (1-1), which dropped its season opener at South Carolina by 70 points earlier in the week. Thomas went 11 of 19 from the field and sank 8 of her 10 free-throw attempts. Nevaeh Brown shot 5 of 6 and made both of her foul shots in a 13-point effort off the bench.
