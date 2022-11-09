Read full article on original website
Julie Nilles
2d ago
seriously! How many do they think we need ?! I'd rather have Pier One Imports back , enough with the Coffee shops , Banks and Bar and grills!
KFYR-TV
Neighbors use snowblowers to clear street in north Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. - Neighbors on one north Bismarck street took matters into their own hands Friday afternoon and together, they used their snowblowers to open up their street. They say at least 15 neighbors on east Edmonton plowed about two blocks to Washington street. It took them about 45 minutes to get a path cleared. It’s not a perfectly plowed street, but they say, it will do until city crews get to it. City snow removal crews are working as fast as they can to get streets opened. They’ve got about 1,500 streets to plow.
Local Business Announces Opening Date For New Mandan Location
A local business has been working on expanding their services to Mandan. Lincoln Repair is made an announcement on its Facebook page, announcing the businesses' second location would be opening soon. When Will The Doors Open?. According to the post, they plan to open on December 1st of this year...
KFYR-TV
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all weathered the storm in different ways. The blizzard for one Bismarck woman certainly wasn’t lonely. Since Wednesday night, Sara Huft’s given up the comforts of home. “I stayed here the last two nights. I brought my camping cot. I have it...
KFYR-TV
Interstate 94 opens from Dickinson to Bismarck and some portions farther east
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says I-94 reopened just before 9:00 a.m. from Dickinson to Bismarck and westbound lanes Bismarck to Jamestown. Eastbound lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown remain closed Friday morning because of stranded vehicles blocking the way. Transportation officials have also opened Highway...
KFYR-TV
Flight delays turn into new friendships at Bismarck Airport
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The airport might not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to making new friends. One group of travelers stranded in Bismarck passed the time with games, pizza and new friendships. Bismarck airport is just one airport experiencing delays and cancelations due...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Veterans Appreciation meal is CANCELLED
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Veterans Appreciation meal, scheduled for today, at the Bismarck/Mandan Elks Lodge is cancelled. The event will still take place, however, organizers are working on an alternate date, which will be announced later today.
Times-Online
Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota
BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. You can also check school plan at the KX School Closings and Delays page. November 11 All Essentia Health clinics in Bismarck — with the exception […]
KFYR-TV
More snow on the way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The snow is coming down quickly not only in the Capital City, but all over the state. Earlier Thursday morning I-29 was closed between Grand Forks and Fargo. I-94 is currently still open, but travel is not advised. Some in Bismarck are still traveling through town, which can be difficult.
KFYR-TV
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Comedian Bert Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in the snow Thursday in Bismarck. They were on their way to Fargo for a show at Scheels Arena, which was canceled due to the storm. Bert documented his time stuck in the snow on TikTok. Yea, we’re...
KFYR-TV
Mandan to light up for those who sacrificed for country
MANDAN, N.D. (KYFR) - Purple Hearts are given in the name of the president to military service members who have been killed or wounded in action. Now, to honor those recipients, Mandan and Morton County have joined others across the nation in a sign of recognition and respect. The lights...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Nice on full display in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather conditions are harsh - but for many across the state, it presents an opportunity to help their neighbors. ‘North Dakota Nice’ is the philosophy many Bismarck residents are living by today. Nathan Scott spent extra time clearing his neighbors’ sidewalk in addition to his own. “We live two houses down, so we’re just polite and do the corner here, it’s usually about an hour,” said Nathan Scott, of Bismarck.
2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on North Dakota, Minnesota
It was a November blizzard for the ages in North Dakota as two feet of snow buried parts of Bismarck while Grand Forks wound up just shy of 10 inches. The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013.
KFYR-TV
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. – The blizzard has caused lots of cancellations and forced many people to change plans. But one couple is determined to keep a very big event on the calendar, despite the weather. Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum are about to walk down the aisle at Cathedral of...
Here Is A Lesson To Never Forget In North Dakota
Actually, this lesson could and should apply anywhere, but it's definitely needed here. I personally learned this lesson this morning, and I thought I would pass this on to others who may have experienced this, OR soon will. Just like last April's blizzard, I was given the opportunity to leave my 2001 Chevy Impala at work in Mandan, and I was allowed to take home our station's vehicle ( which is equipped with a 4-wheel drive ) Wednesday night. So when yesterday's weather kicked in, I was pretty confident driving home. The snow started falling at a steady clip yesterday, and I still had no problem driving around dangerous road conditions. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED was issued and I made sure I got home as soon as possible, BUT STILL had no fear of just WHY those alerts are issued.
kxnet.com
When you can expect the snowstorm to end
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
Mandan, Bismarck street crews continue working main roads, emergency routes
UPDATE- November 12, 10:17 A.M. — According to the City of Bismarck, snow gates are currently proving ineffective due to the amount of snow released. Crews are working as hard as possible to make driveways passable. In response to the snow, motor graders are having to make 2 passes on each side of residential streets […]
Dream Center Bismarck continues to help those in need during hard times
Bismarck's Dream center focuses on feeding and clothing those people who need a little extra during severe times and all year round.
KFYR-TV
Plows clear out after the storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the storm many are looking to get out and move around, but many streets remain covered in snow. That’s where Bismarck Public Works Street Department comes in. Plow crews have gone over the emergency routes and are now moving on to the main arteries...
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
