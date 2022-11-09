JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested and charged a Johnson City man for burglary of motor vehicle and three counts of credit card fraud. According to police, just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call on Gray Street in reference to a truck being broken into. The caller informed police that the only item that was taken was her husband’s wallet which contained several credit cards and identification documents.

