wcyb.com

Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City man arrested for burglarizing vehicle and credit card fraud

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested and charged a Johnson City man for burglary of motor vehicle and three counts of credit card fraud. According to police, just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call on Gray Street in reference to a truck being broken into. The caller informed police that the only item that was taken was her husband’s wallet which contained several credit cards and identification documents.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Proposal to increase pay for Carter County Sheriff's Office employees advances

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A proposal to increase pay for Carter County Sheriff's Office employees advanced Thursday. The proposal to give a raise of $5 per hour passed the county's budget committee. The proposal will go to the full commission for consideration. If passed, a corrections officer starting...
wcyb.com

4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Family holds fundraiser for service dog

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local family hosted a fundraiser at Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee to help bring a service dog to his forever home. James Cole was matched with autism service dog, Piers, by 'Coastal Service Dogs.'. The Coles say they began fundraising, which also has helped...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Multiple Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassment against other members of the football team, according to Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement:. A formal administrative investigation...
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee City Council member outlines goals and priorities

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — After the election, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council remains the same. Incumbents Margaret Feierabend and Mark Hutton were reelected, while Lea Powers was reelected without opposition. They will continue to serve with Mayor Mahlon Luttrell and Vice Mayor Vince Turner. Feierabend told News 5; this...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Ridgeview Elementary School hosts Veterans Day ceremony

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ridgeview Elementary School paid tribute to veterans at a ceremony Friday. Students were encouraged to invite veterans they know to participate or to bring pictures of veterans who passed away or could not attend the ceremony on Veterans Day. Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton delivered a message on the vital role that service members and their families have in the country.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Tennessee Middle School honored veterans with special program

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol Tennessee Middle School kicked off the day with a special program honoring veterans. ROTC cadets from Tennessee High presented the colors. The middle school band played the national anthem, and the chorus performed the armed forces medley. Eighth grader, Jacob Phillips, gave a speech...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Town of Chilhowie honors veterans on Veterans Day

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — Honoring and thanking veterans, that was the goal of a special tribute Friday afternoon in Chilhowie, Virginia. The Chilhowie Public Library was filled with veterans and those wanting to say thank you. "It sort of surprised me the first time somebody thanked me for my...
CHILHOWIE, VA
wcyb.com

Local veteran continuing to serve others alongside his furry friend

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Nearly 40% of veterans belong to a group working on community issues, according to the Veteran's Civic Health Index. And Elton East, a Bristol U.S. Army Veteran, does just that, alongside his furry friend. "Flash was here -- I started training him and he just...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Season's Meetings: Christmas and holiday events in our region!

Check out some of the Christmas and holiday events scheduled around our region!. Beginning Friday, November 18, continuing through Saturday, January 7, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. Speedway in lights 5k. Sunday, November 13, starting at 6 p.m. Annual walk/run through a...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU honors veterans with annual Veterans Day program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University's ROTC held its annual Veterans Day program to honor veterans. Dozens of people were in attendance Thursday as the annual tribute was given. Cadets held readings and honored the people the university has lost in battle. A wreath of remembrance...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Quillen brothers carrying on family legacy at Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — For Brady and Carson Quillen, they were born into the Greeneville football legacy. Their dad Josh Quillen is a former all-state football player for the Greene Devils. "Its' definitely something special, especially to be a Greene Devil. To be able to carry on the tradition and...
GREENEVILLE, TN

