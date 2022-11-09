Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
Johnson City man arrested for burglarizing vehicle and credit card fraud
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested and charged a Johnson City man for burglary of motor vehicle and three counts of credit card fraud. According to police, just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call on Gray Street in reference to a truck being broken into. The caller informed police that the only item that was taken was her husband’s wallet which contained several credit cards and identification documents.
Man arrested in connection to Sullivan County homicide makes court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second man arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 100-block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
Investigation underway after rumor of threat at John Battle High School, sheriff says
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is underway after a rumor of a threat at John Battle High School Friday morning, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. School officials and deputies are investigating. There will be increased patrols and police presence at the school Friday. We'll have...
Proposal to increase pay for Carter County Sheriff's Office employees advances
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A proposal to increase pay for Carter County Sheriff's Office employees advanced Thursday. The proposal to give a raise of $5 per hour passed the county's budget committee. The proposal will go to the full commission for consideration. If passed, a corrections officer starting...
Teacher suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teacher has been suspended without pay at a high school following an allegation of inappropriate conduct with a student. News 5 spoke with Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, and he sent the...
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
Family holds fundraiser for service dog
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local family hosted a fundraiser at Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee to help bring a service dog to his forever home. James Cole was matched with autism service dog, Piers, by 'Coastal Service Dogs.'. The Coles say they began fundraising, which also has helped...
Multiple Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassment against other members of the football team, according to Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement:. A formal administrative investigation...
Bristol, Tennessee City Council member outlines goals and priorities
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — After the election, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council remains the same. Incumbents Margaret Feierabend and Mark Hutton were reelected, while Lea Powers was reelected without opposition. They will continue to serve with Mayor Mahlon Luttrell and Vice Mayor Vince Turner. Feierabend told News 5; this...
Ridgeview Elementary School hosts Veterans Day ceremony
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ridgeview Elementary School paid tribute to veterans at a ceremony Friday. Students were encouraged to invite veterans they know to participate or to bring pictures of veterans who passed away or could not attend the ceremony on Veterans Day. Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton delivered a message on the vital role that service members and their families have in the country.
Bristol Tennessee Middle School honored veterans with special program
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol Tennessee Middle School kicked off the day with a special program honoring veterans. ROTC cadets from Tennessee High presented the colors. The middle school band played the national anthem, and the chorus performed the armed forces medley. Eighth grader, Jacob Phillips, gave a speech...
Town of Chilhowie honors veterans on Veterans Day
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — Honoring and thanking veterans, that was the goal of a special tribute Friday afternoon in Chilhowie, Virginia. The Chilhowie Public Library was filled with veterans and those wanting to say thank you. "It sort of surprised me the first time somebody thanked me for my...
Local veteran continuing to serve others alongside his furry friend
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Nearly 40% of veterans belong to a group working on community issues, according to the Veteran's Civic Health Index. And Elton East, a Bristol U.S. Army Veteran, does just that, alongside his furry friend. "Flash was here -- I started training him and he just...
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: Local animals looking for their forever home
If you are looking for a forever friend check out these adorable animals featured in this weeks rescue spotlight with New 5's Rebecca Pepin. At the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter, you can find Harley. She is a 5-year-old boxer that is house-trained and knows basic commands, She, is also...
Season's Meetings: Christmas and holiday events in our region!
Check out some of the Christmas and holiday events scheduled around our region!. Beginning Friday, November 18, continuing through Saturday, January 7, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. Speedway in lights 5k. Sunday, November 13, starting at 6 p.m. Annual walk/run through a...
Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration to begin November 28 in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Believe in Bristol is inviting the community to be part of a new tradition in downtown Bristol. The new Christmas Tree Village will be in coordination with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Additionally, the Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration will take place November 28-January 2, in...
ETSU honors veterans with annual Veterans Day program
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University's ROTC held its annual Veterans Day program to honor veterans. Dozens of people were in attendance Thursday as the annual tribute was given. Cadets held readings and honored the people the university has lost in battle. A wreath of remembrance...
Quillen brothers carrying on family legacy at Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — For Brady and Carson Quillen, they were born into the Greeneville football legacy. Their dad Josh Quillen is a former all-state football player for the Greene Devils. "Its' definitely something special, especially to be a Greene Devil. To be able to carry on the tradition and...
